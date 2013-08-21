Stocks Under Review - SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM), LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA), Baidu.com, Inc. (ADR) (NASDAQ:BIDU), Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM), LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA), Baidu.com, Inc. (ADR) (NASDAQ:BIDU), Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)



SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) opened the session at $24.52, remained amid the day range of $24.29 - $24.96, and closed the session at $24.84. The stock showed a positive performance of +1.39% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 2.01 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 3.37 million shares. SLM Corporation, also known as Sallie Mae, originates, acquires, finances, and services private education loans in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Lending, Business Services, and FFELP Loans. It also provides servicing, loan default aversion, and defaulted loan collection services for loans owned by the Department of Education (ED), Guarantors of FFELP Loans, and other institutions.



For How Long SLM’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) traded with volume of 1.96 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 2.44 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $54.05 - $82.50. The stock showed a positive movement of +0.90% and closed its session at $75.51. The market capitalization of the stock remained 16.71 billion. Liberty Global plc, an international cable company, provides television, broadband Internet, and telephony services. The company?s Chellomedia division produces and distributes TV channels; and provides digital services, such as ad sales and broadcast solutions to a portfolio of channel operators in Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America.



For How Long LBTYA will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Baidu.com, Inc. (ADR) (NASDAQ:BIDU) exchanged 1.95 million shares and the average volume remained 4.98 million shares. The stock dropped -0.04% and closed the session at $134.96. The beta of the stock remained 1.67 and the EPS of the stock remained 4.90. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 349.77 million. Baidu, Inc. provides Chinese language Internet search services. It also offers a Chinese language search platform for businesses to reach their customers. The company provides search products, social products, UGS-based knowledge products, location based products and services, music products, PC client software, mobile realted products and services, products and services for developers, and products and services by associated or cooperative Websites.



Why Should Investors Buy BIDU After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) gained volume of 1.94 million shares, while the average volume remained 4.74 million shares. The stock advanced +1.62% and finished the session Tuesday at $47.60. The EPS of the stock remained 0.99. The one month of the stock was -26.12% and three month trend remained negative -17.93%. Expedia, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It provides travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers, offline retail travel agents, and travel service providers through a portfolio of brands, including Expedia.com, Hotels.com, Hotwire.com, Expedia Affiliate Network, Classic Vacations, Expedia Local Expert, Egencia, Expedia CruiseShipCenters, eLong, and Venere.com.



Why Should Investors Buy EXPE After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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