Stocks Under Review - SPDR S&P Retail (ETF)(NYSEARCA:XRT), Visa Inc(NYSE:V), United Parcel Service, Inc.(NYSE:UPS), American Tower Corp(NYSE:AMT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SPDR S&P Retail (ETF)(NYSEARCA:XRT), Visa Inc(NYSE:V), United Parcel Service, Inc.(NYSE:UPS), American Tower Corp(NYSE:AMT).



SPDR S&P Retail (ETF)(NYSEARCA:XRT) ended lower -0.75% and complete the day at $77.88. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 2.42 million. After opening at $78.68, the stock hit as high as $78.68. However, it traded between $59.58 and $83.24 over the last twelve months.



SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index.



Has XRT Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Visa Inc(NYSE:V) closed yesterday at $174.42, a -0.54% decrease. Around 200.00 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 4.55 million shares. The company is now valued at around $112.54 million.



Visa Inc., a payments technology company, engages in the operation of retail electronic payments network worldwide. It facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among financial institutions, merchants, consumers, businesses, and government entities.



Has V Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



United Parcel Service, Inc.(NYSE:UPS) moved -0.15 percent lower at $85.58 and traded between $85.18 and $85.93 after opening the day at $85.76. Its performance over the last five days remained -1.82%, which stands at -0.96% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 16.07%.



United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation, logistics, and financial services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain and Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment provides time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages



Why Should Investors Buy UPS After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



American Tower Corp(NYSE:AMT) shares fall, losing -0.29 percent to close at $69.49. The stock is up around 15.8% this year and 15.8% for the last 12 months.



American Tower Corporation, a real estate investment trust, operates as a wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure company. It develops, owns, and operates communications sites.



Will AMT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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