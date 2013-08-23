Stocks Under Review - T MOBILE US INC (NYSE:TMUS), National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN), Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN), Covidien Plc (NYSE:COV)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: T MOBILE US INC (NYSE:TMUS\), National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN), Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN), Covidien plc (NYSE:COV)



T MOBILE US INC (NYSE:TMUS) increased +1.46% and closed at $23.63 on a traded volume of 1.52million shares, in comparison to 2.99 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 43.04%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $16.93 Billion. T-Mobile USA, Inc. offers mobile communications services under the T-Mobile brands in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Its service offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, mobile broadband, and wholesale wireless services.



What was the Moving Force behind TMUS On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on TMUS



National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) gain +0.03% and closed at $31.19 on a traded volume of 1.51 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.49 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -22.95%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $30.70 and $31.32. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT). NNN's assets include real estate assets, mortgages and notes receivable, and commercial mortgage residual interests.



Why Should Investors Buy NNN After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) jumped up 0.74% and closed at $57.17. So far in three months, the stock is down -4.97%. The 52-week range for the stock is $50.49 and $63.34and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $57.54. Its introductory price for the day was $56.76, with the overall traded volume of 1.50million shares. Nordstrom, Inc. is a fashion specialty retailer, with 225 the United States stores located in 30 states as of March 16, 2012



For How Long JWN Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Covidien plc (NYSE:COV), after opening its shares at the price of $60.50, jumped up 0.61% to close at $60.74 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.50 million shares, in comparison to 2.15 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $53.36 and $68.83and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $60.90. Its introductory price for the day was $60.50. Covidien Public Limited Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of healthcare products for use in clinical and home settings.



Will COV Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/