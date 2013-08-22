Stocks Under Review - Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc (USA)(NYSE:TC), Pitney Bowes Inc.(NYSE:PBI), Suntech Power Holdings Co., Ltd. (ADR)(NYSE:STP), Coeur Mining Inc(NYSE:CDE)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc (USA)(NYSE:TC), Pitney Bowes Inc.(NYSE:PBI), Suntech Power Holdings Co., Ltd. (ADR)(NYSE:STP), Coeur Mining Inc(NYSE:CDE).



Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc (USA)(NYSE:TC) ended lower -2.19% and complete the day at $3.58. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 1.98 million. After opening at $3.64, the stock hit as high as $3.69. However, it traded between $2.42 and $4.55 over the last twelve months.



Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc. is a diversified mining company. It is a producer of molybdenum and has copper and gold reserves. It operates in three segments: US Operations Molybdenum, Canadian Operations Molybdenum, and Copper-Gold (Development).



Has TC Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Pitney Bowes Inc.(NYSE:PBI) closed yesterday at $17.40, a -1.81% decrease. Around 1.98 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 6.80 million shares. The company is now valued at around $3.51 billion.



Pitney Bowes Inc. is a global provider of software, hardware and services to enable both physical and digital communications and to integrate those physical and digital communications channels



Has PBI Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Suntech Power Holdings Co., Ltd. (ADR)(NYSE:STP) moved +5.50 percent higher at $1.15 and traded between $1.09 and $1.16 after opening the day at $1.09. Its performance over the last five days remained -10.16%, which stands at -15.44% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -24.84%.



Suntech Power Holdings Co., Ltd. (Suntech) is a solar energy company. Suntech is principally engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of photovoltaic (PV) products and also provides engineering, procurement and construction services to building solar power systems using its own solar modules for residential, commercial, and utility-scale power plant customers



For How Long STP Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Coeur Mining Inc(NYSE:CDE) shares fall, losing -4.10 percent to close at $15.45. The stock is down around -37.2% this year and -26.57% for the last 12 months. Around 1.94 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 1.81 million shares.



Coeur Mining, Inc., formerly Coeur d’Alene Mines Corporation, is a silver producer with gold production and has assets located in the United States, Mexico, Bolivia, Argentina and Australia.



Will CDE Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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