Stock's Volume Buzz - Gerdau SA (ADR) (NYSE:GGB), KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), Transurban Group (ASX:TCL), KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Gerdau SA (ADR) (NYSE:GGB), KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), Transurban Group (ASX:TCL), KB Home (NYSE:KBH)



Gerdau SA (ADR) (NYSE:GGB) opened the session at $6.48, remained amid the day range of $6.47 - $6.63, and recently traded at $6.57. The stock showed a negative performance of -1.05% in the recent trading session. The stock gained a volume of 1.49M shares and the average volume of the stock remained 7.44M shares. Gerdau SA (formerly Companhia Siderurgica da Guanabara - Cosigua) is a Brazil-based holding company engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel products. The Company and its subsidiaries produce long steel and flat steel items, principally through the process of fabrication in electrical furnaces from scrap metal and purchased pig iron, as well as by manufacturing steel from iron ore in the blast furnace and by direct reduction.



What was the Moving Force behind GGB On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on GGB



KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) traded with volume of 900.00 million shares in the recent trading session and the average volume of the stock remained 10.64 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $7.81 - $12.63. The stock showed a negative movement of -1.71% and was recently trading at $12.08. The market capitalization of the stock remained 11.04 billion. KeyCorp, is a bank holding company. It is a bank-based financial services company. KeyCorp is the parent holding company for KeyBank National Association (KeyBank), its principal subsidiary, through which most of its banking services are provided.



Will KEY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) exchanged 3.83M shares and the average volume remained 6.37M shares. The stock dropped -0.29% and was moving at $6.87. The beta of the stock remained 0.60 and the EPS of the stock remained 0.12. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 1.48B billion. Transurban Group is engaged in the business of development, operation and maintenance of toll roads. The Company has three geographic segments: Victoria, Australia; New South Wales, Australia and the United States of America (USA). The tolling businesses of Roam and Tollaust have also been included in the New South Wales operating segment.



Why Should Investors Buy TCL After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



KB Home (NYSE:KBH) gained volume of 1,500.00 shares, while the average volume remained 4.75M shares. The stock increased 5.26% and remained at $17.21. The one month trend of the stock was 90% and the three month trend remained negative -30.3%. KB Home is a builder of single-family residential homes, townhomes and condominiums. It constructs and sells homes homes through its operating divisions under the name KB Home. It operates homebuilding and financial services business serving homebuyers in various markets across the United States.



Why Should Investors Buy KBH After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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