Stocks Which Changed Hands Vigorously: YY (NASDAQ:YY), LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ), ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQQ), NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: YY Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ:YY), LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ), ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQQ), NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)



YY Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ:YY) decreased -0.63% and closed at $39.46 on a traded volume of 1.31 million shares, in comparison to 1.18 million shares of average trading volume. So far this quarter, the stock is up over +42.10%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $2.15 billion and its total outstanding shares are 54.54 million.



Will YY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



YY Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an online social platform in the People?s Republic of China.



LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) plunged -1.32% and closed at $29.24 on a traded volume of 1.29 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.10 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up +20.13%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $28.98 and $29.82.



Will LKQ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides replacement parts, components, and systems needed to repair vehicles, primarily cars and trucks in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Mexico, and Central America.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQQ) jumped dropped -1.87% and closed at $78.40. So far in three months, the stock is up +8.00%. The 52-week range for the stock is $42.78 and $84.46 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $80.17. Its introductory price for the day was $80.12, with the overall traded volume of 1.27 million shares.



Will TQQQ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



The investment seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to three times (3x) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 IndexÂ®.



NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ), after opening its shares at the price of $30.25, dropped -0.67% to close at $29.86 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.25 million shares, in comparison to 1.28 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $22.60 and $34.41 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $30.40.



Will NDAQ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. delivers trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, and public company services worldwide.



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