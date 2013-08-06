Stocks with New 52 Weeks High - Dow Chemical Company (NYSE:DOW), Youku Tudou Inc (ADR) (NYSE:YOKU),Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS), Cobalt International Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CIE)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Dow Chemical Company (NYSE:DOW), Youku Tudou Inc (ADR) (NYSE:YOKU),Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS), Cobalt International Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CIE)



The Dow Chemical Company (NYSE:DOW) shares moved up +0.72% and hit a new 52 weeks high of $36.68. Stock closed at $36.48 and its total traded volume was 6.92 million shares more than the average volume of 5.86 million. DOW has outstanding shares of $1.21 billion with the total market cap of 44.15 billion. The Dow Chemical Company combines the power of science and technology to passionately innovate what is essential to human progress.



For How Long DOW will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Youku Tudou Inc (ADR) (NYSE:YOKU),an Internet television company in the People’s Republic of China, gained +1.00% to close at $25.27 and its total traded volume was 3.66 million shares. Stock reached to a new 52 weeks high level of $25.68. YOKU has market cap of 4.68 billion. During the year ended December 31, 2011, the Company had approximately 263 million monthly visitors from homes and offices.



For How Long YOKU’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) shares surged +0.42% and hit a new 52 weeks high of $169.69. Its closing price was $168.32 with the overall traded volume of 2.62 million shares. GS has earnings per share of $16.45 and its price to earnings ratio is 10.24. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Goldman Sachs) is a global investment banking, securities and investment management firm that provides a range of financial services to a substantial and diversified client.



Will GS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Cobalt International Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CIE) reported the gain of +2.34% and hit a new 52 weeks high of $30.27. Stock closed at $30.20 with the total traded volume of 2.59 million shares. CIE has market cap of 12.29 billion.



Why Should Investors Buy CIE After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/