Stockton Handyman Contracting Service by Fremont Plaza Ace Hardware Completes One Hundred Successful Projects Within First Year of Operation

Stockton, CA -- Fremont Plaza Ace Hardware store achieves a milestone by completing one hundred Stockton handyman projects within the store's first year of operation as hardware store and a handyman service in Stockton, California.



Bill Stoermer, managing partner of the Fremont Plaza Ace Hardware store, explains, "This is a natural extension to the Fremont Plaza Ace Hardware store in Stockton. Since our grand opening in February, we have served hundreds of satisfied customers with their do-it-yourself projects. We have also found the do-it-for-me market for reliable handyman services in Stockton to be an under served market. So we have grown our service capabilities to meet the needs of these customers with professional handyman services."



The Stockton handyman completes handyman projects both inside and outside the home providing carpentry, plumbing, home repairs, glass cutting, screen doors, electrical, tile, room additions, sheet rocking, decks, remodeling and more.



Bill Stoermer says, "We have the workforce to manage multiple handyman jobs at once. Our handyman workers are both professional and courteous. We answer our phones, show up when we say we will and provide a consistent level of high quality service no matter how big or small your needs are for handyman services in Stockton."



To learn more about Fremont Plaza Ace Hardware and their handyman service in Stockton, California, call 209-451-9933 or browse the stockton handyman website at: http://www.stocktonhandyman.com/



About Fremont Plaza Ace Hardware

Fremont Plaza Ace Hardware is owned and operated locally by three experienced businessmen with strong ties to Stockton, California. The company is bonded, insured, and licensed (CA # 779843). The handyman services has a clean record with the Better Business Bureau. Stockton handyman services encompass decks, screen doors, room additions, glass cutting, electrical, remodeling, carpentry, home repairs, plumbing, tile, sheet rocking and much more. Fremont Plaza Ace Hardware has expanded its Stockton handyman services through repeat business, quality workmanship and true value. Fremont Plaza Ace Hardware serves homeowners in Stockton, Modesto and Lodi.



Contact:



Bill Stoermer

Fremont Plaza Ace Hardware

2060 E Fremont Street

Stockton, CA 95205



tel: (209) 451-1459

fax: (209) 451-1610



info@fremontplazaace.com



