Stockton, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2012 -- Fremont Plaza Ace Hardware achieves a milestone by successfully completing one hundred Stockton handyman projects within the first year of operation of their handyman service in Stockton, California.



Bill Stoermer, managing director of the Stockton hardware store, says, "This is a natural extension to the Fremont Plaza Ace Hardware store in Stockton. Since our grand opening in February, we have served hundreds of satisfied customers with their do-it-yourself projects. We have also found the do-it-for-me market for reliable handyman services in Stockton to be an under served market. So we have grown our service capabilities to meet the needs of these customers with professional handyman services."



The Stockton handyman works both inside and outside the house providing room additions, decks, screen doors, tile, remodeling, electrical, glass cutting, sheet rocking, carpentry, home repairs, plumbing and more.



Bill Stoermer says, "We have the workforce to manage multiple handyman jobs at once. Our handyman workers are both professional and courteous. We answer our phones, show up when we say we will and provide a consistent level of high quality service no matter how big or small your needs are for handyman services in Stockton."



For more information about Fremont Plaza Ace Hardware handyman services in Stockton, California, call 209-451-9933 or visit http://www.stocktonhandyman.com/



About Fremont Plaza Ace Hardware

Fremont Plaza Ace Hardware is locally owned and operated in Stockton, California. The company is insured, bonded and licensed (CA # 779843). In addition, to having a clean record with the Better Business Bureau, the Stockton handyman services include screen doors, remodeling, carpentry, glass cutting, plumbing, sheet rocking, home repairs, room additions, decks, tile, electrical and much more. Fremont Plaza Ace Hardware is developing its Stockton handyman services on the basis of quality workmanship and reliable service. Fremont Plaza Ace Hardware serves Stockton, California including Lodi and Modesto.



