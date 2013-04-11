Stockton, CA Preschool Announces Enrollment Openings

Stockton, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- Ace Tots learning center in Stockton, a private preschool, has openings for children in the program. The child care center is also offering 25 percent off the first month’s tuition through May 15, 2013.



Established in 2012, the preschool uses Dr. Howard Gardner’s acclaimed theory of Multiple Intelligences. Each child is different and has a unique approach to seeing, learning about and responding to life and that education works most effectively if these differences are taken into account.



The Toddler, Two’s and pre-k curriculum along with the daily schedule provides a balance of emergent/teacher-directed activities. Every day has many opportunities for cognitive, physical, social/emotional and linguistic development. Daily enrichment is offered through small group instruction in Spanish, Life/Animal Science, Sign Language, Math, Computers & Life Skills.



Reading is a major focus. Reading helps develop phonological awareness (the sounds of the parts of words and letters) and helps a child to hear and manipulate individual sounds of spoken language. Printed rin books help children learn how to handle books and display their recognition and awareness of print and book conventions such as: left to right progression of print; difference between words and letters; hints that specify beginnings/endings of sentences; the fact that print (not pictures) contains the meaning of a story; features of book (back and front covers, page numbers, name of authors’ and illustrators’); literacy forms (Themes, Plots, settings, characters etc.).



The preschool mission is to inspire children to become confident and self-motivated individuals by offering them excellent educational preschool program in a warm, loving and learning environment.



Children between the ages of 18 months through entry into the first grade are accepted into the preschool program. As the program only as 66 children, space is limited and will be given out on a first-come, first served basis.



A USDA-compliant food program has breakfast, lunch and an afternoon snack that are included in the tuition fee. All meals are prepared fresh every day. Menus are available on a weekly basis.



Children are taught in a 6,700 square foot building with six separate classrooms and separate toilets. The playground is 30,000 square feet with lots of play structures, plenty of tricycle riding area, shade trees and canopies. The facility is big and clean, fully air-conditioned with separate rooms for children of different age groups.



Parents need not worry about the security of their children. Each classroom has cameras, multiple exits, fire sprinklers and fire and security alarms monitored by Bay Alarm.



In addition to the preschool Ace Tots offers after school daycare for children ages 6 to 12.



For more information visit AceTots.com, or Ace Tots can be located on Facebook.