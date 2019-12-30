Stone Center Advises Homeowners How to Prepare Their Pavers for Winter

Manassas, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2019 -- As a trusted provider of patio pavers in Fairfax, VA, and the surrounding areas, Stone Center understands the importance of preserving patio pavers for the winter's harsh conditions such as snow and freezing rain. Whether a homeowner has concrete or stone hardscaping, the company's experts advise them on steps they should take to preserve their outdoor living areas, patios, and walkways during the cold months. This way, they can begin enjoying them as soon as the weather warms up again without having to worry about scheduling avoidable repairs.



Remove excess weight from the patio or outdoor living area, including grills, tables, and chairs. These heavy items may cause the material below to sink, while the rest of the hardscaping shifts during freeze and thaw cycles. Keep the pavers clear of leaves and other debris during the fall to prevent stains. If homeowners are interested in learning more sealants and protective coats that we can apply to their patio or walkway, they are encouraged to contact the paver experts at Stone Center.



The company reminds homeowners to be wary of using salt or salt-based products on pavers. Salt contains moisture that may seep into the surface of the pavers and then refreeze. If this cycle occurs repeatedly, this process can cause severe damage to pavers. Instead, consider sprinkling sand to increase traction. When clearing your patio, use a plastic shovel instead of a metal shovel. Metal can scratch pavers and remove the seal used to protect them. A snow-blower is also a sound investment when it comes to caring for a paver.



