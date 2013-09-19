Stone Center Now Brings Quality Stone Veneer in Charlottesville VA

Manassas, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Stone Center, an acclaimed hard scraper, now brings quality stone veneer in Charlottesville VA for clients. This company is an absolute source for beautiful ideas, designs and style for outdoor life. Their product line features everything from stone, to pavers, to gravel, to mulch and can easily cater every client requirement.



The company features some of the ideal finish to showcase outdoor or indoor surfaces like building stone, natural thin stone, center cut and cultured stone veneers, in Fairfax VA. These are durable and well-priced, with thin cut looks. Stone Center offers endless ideas to create an outdoor paradise this summer.



Clients can design and install whatever their heart desires with Stone Center. They have extensive product knowledge and with their expert design suggestions and highly competitive pricing, they offer some of the best deals to the clients. Their product line includes some of the best hardscaping.



While elaborating Flagstone in Aquia Harbor, Chantilly, a spokesperson stated, “Today’s hardscaping comes in an endless variety of designs and styles, priced for the savvy consumer. Whether it’s stately flagstone or elegant travertine, there’s something for every taste and budget. Exquisite lighting and a magnificent outdoor fire pit finish the look in perfect style.”



They showcase products from the leading manufacturers, assuring the quality to the clients. Their product line features a wide selection of decorative gravel, mulch, stone and topsoil to complete your project in impeccable style. Clients can explore their indoor and outdoor displays, showcasing the ideal elements.



They have a knowledgeable staff that help clients plan everything, from gorgeous materials to stunning design to stress-free delivery.



About Stone Center

Stone Center founded in 2000, a renowned hard scraper boasts two beautiful showrooms in Manassas and Fredericksburg, each overflowing with everything client need to enjoy outdoor living at its finest. From natural stone to Hardscaping pavers, they offer a full array of colors and styles for any project, including patios, driveways, walkways, pool decks, garden walls, retaining walls and much more. Plus the perfect finishing touches, like lighting and outdoor fireplaces.



For more information, please visit http://stonecenterofva.com



Contact Detail:-

10405 Nokesville Road

Manassas, VA 20110

Phone: 703-393-2828

Fax: 703-330-7729