Stone Center Now Offering Decorative Stone Veneer in Charlottesville VA

Manassas, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Home walls and surfaces certainly need extensive protection from unannounced damages for which stone veneer is considered to be the best. What further makes stone veneers desirable is their unmatched appeal, which beautifies one’s home to a large extent. Stone Center is thus offering some of the most beautiful and decorative stone veneer in Charlottesville, VA.



A spokesperson for the company elaborates, “Manufactured by the leading home construction brands in the US, the stone veneers available at Stone Center are excellent products when it comes to retaining walls, its exterior coverings, fireplaces, etc. They can be further be easily installed and maintained.”



Stone Center had already proved its mettle in delivering the finest-quality products including the stone veneer in Fairfax and Fredericksburg, VA. Other than stones, customers can browse Stone Center for pavers, gravel, mulch, etc. The company indeed offers everything from natural stone to Hardscaping pavers for any kind of project including patios, driveways, walkways, pool decks, garden walls, retaining walls and others.



“We”, says the spokesperson, “only carry the country’s leading manufacturers, so you know you’re getting the best products to meet any budget. We also feature a wide selection of decorative gravel, mulch, stone and topsoil to complete your project in impeccable style. We are your source for beautiful ideas, styles and designs for both indoors and outdoors.”



A complete catalogue of the company can be provided upon filling up a form at the following link: http://goo.gl/4Jxy1Z.



About Stone Center:

Stone Center founded in 2000, a renowned hard scraper boasts two beautiful showrooms in Manassas and Fredericksburg, each overflowing with everything client need to enjoy outdoor living at its finest. From natural stone to Hardscaping pavers, they offer a full array of colors and styles for any project, including patios, driveways, walkways, pool decks, garden walls, retaining walls and much more. Plus, the perfect finishing touches, like lighting and outdoor fireplaces.



For more information, please visit http://www.stonecenterofva.com/



Contacts:

Stone Center Manassas, 10405 Nokesville Road, Manassas, VA 20110 | Phone: 703-393-2828 | Fax: 703-330-7729

&

Stone Center Fredericksburg, 8241 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA 22407 | Phone: 540-891-7866 | Fax: 540-891-7877