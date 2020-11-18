Stone Center Offers Beautiful Flagstone Patio Ideas

Manassas, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2020 -- For decades, flagstone has been a wildly popular paving material due to its unique qualities compared to other surface alternatives. Not only does it make for a durable and slip-resistant patio surface that can stand the test of time, but it's also easy to handle because of its flat, thin nature as sedimentary stone. It is as stunning as it is convenient, coming in unique shapes and earthy shades of brown, red, gray, and blue. Those looking to upgrade their landscaping with flagstone near Charlottesville, VA, are encouraged to reach out to Stone Center.



These large, flat stones of flagstone can be used in various landscaping projects, including patios, walkways and more. Understanding the benefits of using flagstone can help homeowners looking to spruce things up and make a final purchase decision. When choosing a patio surface, Stone Center recommends considering durability, lifespan, and where it will be used around your home



Flagstone is among the most durable flooring materials available, letting property owners spend less time worrying about repairs and more time enjoying it. Flagstone is a highly dense and a low-absorption material, rendering them resistant to extreme weather conditions. The stones are acid resistant, which means they can be laid atop soil.



Additionally, turf and moss can be planted around flagstone, infusing depth and visual interest to a pathway or outdoor living area. It can also be laid as one consecutive color or with a palette of complementary shades to showcase a mix of natural hues throughout a landscape.



For more information about flagstone pavers near Aquia Harbor, VA, visit https://www.stonecenterofva.com/ today!



Stone Center was founded in 1999 to help provide homeowners and contractors with the ideas, designs, and styles necessary to maximize outdoor spaces. The expert sales staff demonstrates their commitment to customer service by sharing their extensive product knowledge, expert design suggestions, and highly competitive pricing with homeowners. Each of the three Stone Center locations has showrooms with a broad selection of colors and styles for any project, including patios, driveways, walkways, pool decks, garden walls, retaining walls, and much more. The company also has a wide variety of decorative gravel, mulch, stone and topsoil,. If a homeowner has a project in mind but needs advice regarding their budget and available contractors, Stone Center's expert sales team is willing to help.



Learn more by visiting https://www.stonecenterofva.com/.