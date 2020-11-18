Stone Center Presents the Benefits of Stone Veneers and Facades

Manassas, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2020 -- Installing stone veneers is among the most popular ways to highlight an exterior or interior section of a residential or commercial property. Stone veneers, when used around windows, doors, and inside living areas, infuse a natural character into the spaces of any property. As the leading provider of stone veneers in Chantilly, VA, Stone Center offers many creative and practical ideas to beautify your home, indoors and out.



A team of professionals can install stone veneers onto virtually any surface, including brick, wood, metal, and cement. This flexibility makes it a favorite for property owners and builders alike. Since stone veneer is not as heavy or dense as other materials such as traditional stone, it is less costly, as well as being easier to transport and handle. It is easy to cut and fit into the areas needed — even if they are curved or rounded. For budget-conscious homeowners, whether their renovation projects are small or large, stone veneer proves useful in its versatility, affordability, and adaptability.



The advantages of stone veneer go beyond ease of installation; it delivers quality, aesthetics, and increased property value. Unlike natural stone, stone veneer is not porous, which means it stays cleaner and won't hold onto dirt or grime. Not only does it not require any specialized cleaning solutions to keep it looking pristine, stone veneer is also constructed with shock-resistant and durable materials that make for a long-lasting facade to a property that can stand its own against the elements, such as precipitation and exposure to the sun.



Those interested in receiving additional information about stone veneers near Gainesville, VA, are encouraged to visit https://www.stonecenterofva.com/ today!



About Stone Center

Stone Center was founded in 1999 to help provide homeowners and contractors with the ideas, designs, and styles necessary to maximize outdoor spaces. The expert sales staff demonstrates their commitment to customer service by sharing their extensive product knowledge, expert design suggestions, and highly competitive pricing with homeowners. Each of the three Stone Center locations has showrooms with a broad selection of colors and styles for any project, including patios, driveways, walkways, pool decks, garden walls, retaining walls, and much more. The company also has a wide variety of decorative gravel, mulch, stone and topsoil,. If a homeowner has a project in mind but needs advice regarding their budget and available contractors, Stone Center's expert sales team is willing to help.



Learn more by visiting https://www.stonecenterofva.com/.