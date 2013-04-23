Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Stone Energy Corporation, Company Intelligence Report market report to its offering

Stone Energy Corporation (Stone) is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation and development of oil and gas resources in the US. The companys Exploration and Production (E&P) operations are primarily located in the Gulf of Mexico (GoM), where it has made strategic investments in the deepwater and conventional shelf areas. The company acquired deepwater assets in the Pompano field and several deepwater blocks during 20112012. This acquisition was completed in two tranches, of which one was completed in Q4 2011 and the other was completed in Q2 2012. This acquisition increased its reserves and production, along with other exploration prospects. These assets included producing oil and gas properties and several other exploratory prospects. Moreover, these assets contained oil-rich resources. Thus, the acquisition of these assets was in line with the companys strategy to focus on the development of oil-rich assets, compared to natural gas-rich assets. Stone derived the majority of its production from the GoM conventional shelf in 2011. Apart from the GoM assets, the company is also active in the Appalachian Basin, where it has established a significant acreage in the Marcellus Shale and few other prospects. The companys production from this basin comes from the Mary and Heather fields, both of which contain resources for liquids-rich gas.



Scope



- Key Highlights: This section provides detailed analysis on the companys overall oil and gas value chain, new projects, growth opportunities, new ventures, assets performance, hedging strategies, Capex funding, geographical results of oil and gas operations.

- Goals and Strategies: This section provides the upcoming goals and strategies of the company. The section mainly goals and strategies followed by the company in order to meet its upcoming goals.

- SWOT: The reports SWOT section provides the internal strength, weakness, opportunities and threats of company to reflect its strategic positions in the market.

- Production and Development Overview: This section highlights the companys crude oil and natural gas production forecast from its legacy and upcoming assets by region and commodity mix for next five years. The report also covers the detailed information and analysis on the companys producing and development assets.

- Exploration: This section includes detailed explanation and analysis on the companys exploration assets resulted due to new discoveries, new drilling and other activities.

- M&A trends: This section mainly provides information and analysis on the companys recent assets transactions, joint ventures, acquisition, and divestment activities during the last one year. This section highlights the companys status as a buyer or seller during the analyzed period.

- Financial Forecast and Valuation: This section highlights the detailed financial statement forecast for next five years. With the financial statement forecast, this section also provides intrinsic value of the company by using Valuation method.

- Financial and Operational Metrics: This section covers the companys historical performance on several financial and operational parameters such as Production and Reserves, Reserves Replacement, Costs Incurred, Acreage, Wells, F&D Costs, Oil and Gas Revenue and Expenses etc.



