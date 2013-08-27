Stone Forest IT Receives Award for Technical Service Excellence, Becomes HP Preferred Partner

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Singapore based Stone Forest IT (SFIT) has recently received 2 awards from Sophos Partner Awards– the Technical Service Excellence FY13 and 100% Sales Performer FY13. SFIT also became the HP preferred partner earlier this year. SFIT has been consistently getting recognition since its establishment and now is considered one of the premier IT outsourcing services and solutions provider.



A company under Chio Lim Stone Forest (CLSF) member of world’s 6th largest accounting and consulting organization RSM International, SFIT has always had a business perspective approach due its strong accounting and financial background.



Commonly titled as the ‘one-stop destination for all IT requirements’, SFIT provides its services to every type of organization from small scaled local businesses to well-known MNCs. With aims to design, implement, and maintain modern IT infrastructures for businesses and offer cutting edge IT solutions that will evolve the speed and productivity of operations, SFIT has been offering support to businesses at every stage of their growth, making them on of the leader in IT solutions and IT services Singapore area.



One pattern of recognizing the elite IT services and IT solutions providers from the rest is by gauging its partners and accreditations. Other than Sophos and HP, SFIT is partnered with Microsoft, Fortinet, SingTel, Cisco, VMware, Veeam, Sage Group, Check Point Software Technologies and many other leaders in the technology industry. SFIT also has every accreditation necessary to provide the latest IT services and IT solutions Singapore and nearby located businesses.



SFIT’s highly experienced and professional staff has helped many businesses scale higher heights and their IT outsourcing services has offered a complete IT infrastructure to business with little or no in-house IT resources. SFIT has played and is still currently playing the role of IT manager for numerous organizations, providing full IT support Singapore based businesses. SFIT’s comprehensive IT outsourcing services ensure that organizations have ‘Peace of Mind’ while letting the professionals at SFIT take care of the IT support department.



About Stone Forest IT

Stone Forest IT (SFIT) is one of the leading companies that provides IT outsourcing services and IT solutions. SFIT’s parent company is Chio Lim Stone Forest (CLSF) which is one of the fastest growing accounting and advisory groups in Singapore. Through the online platform, http://www.stoneforestit.com/, specific details of the various IT services and solutions offered by the company can be viewed. SFIT is known for its real business perspective approach and for providing all essential IT services and solutions required in today’s technology driven industries.



For more information about IT Outsourcing Services & IT Solutions, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of stoneforestit.com, please call at +65 6533 7600 or email to info@StoneForest.com.sg.