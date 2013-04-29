Stone-Mart Announces Launch Event for Opening of the Largest Designer Showroom of Travertine and Marble in the U.S.

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- Travertine floors and walls were for centuries the hallmark of the ultra rich, from Roman emperors to Turkish sultans who all chose the beautiful patterns and polish of exotic stone to furnish their homes. Now that luxury is available to everyone on a scale never before seen with the launch of Stone-Mart’s new designer showroom facility which will be opened with an exclusive party laden with gifts and incentives.



Stone-Mart lays claim to the largest inventory of natural stone flooring products in the U.S. Stone-Mart also now has the largest showroom to display all in stock material, including twelve exclusive collections unique to Stone-Mart. The showroom features both indoor and outdoor displays. To launch the showroom, Stone-Mart is hosting a launch event that will not only put them on the map amongst the industry, but firmly on the social calendar in the region.



We invite everyone to come celebrate with us this weekend, Friday and Saturday May 3rd and 4th between 9 to 5 pm. Stone-Mart is offering a 20% 2 day savings on already discounted pricing.



The gathering will include a selection of fine wine and cheeses, finger foods and appetizers, and will play host to charity donations, prizes and giveaways. Attendees will also be able to get exclusive access to the Friday and Saturday’s Super Sale, offering huge discounts on an amazing array of items.



The showroom includes on site design consultants who will advise buyers on the latest trends and looks created by Stone-Mart materials. Stone-Mart gives consumers’ unparalleled choice with over four million square feet of material in stock at any given time. The family owned and operated store has fifteen sales representatives who service clients nationwide, with a full logistics team for national and global freight. For those who wish to buy immediately, the onsite fabrication facility can deliver specifically to the needs and dimensions of any customer.



A spokesperson for Stone-Mart explained, “We’re hugely excited for the launch of the showroom, our travertine tile and marble tile has unlimited applications through kitchens, bathrooms and even bedrooms, while our travertine and marble pavers can transform outdoor spaces with exotic flavor. The launch event will allow attendees to purchase these products at significant discounts, as well as the chance to win exclusive gifts and prizes.”



About Stone-Mart

Stone-Mart is a family owned and operated importer and distributor of premium quality exclusive natural stone collections. They import and distribute high quality travertine tile and marble tile for both interior and exterior applications. Their extensive interior product line consists of travertine flooring tiles in a multitude of finishes and sizes, with a complete line of complimentary mosaics, moldings, borders, and medallions. Their exterior product line of travertine paver for patios, travertine pool coping, and travertine waterline pool tiles are now available in numerous sizes and finishes to suit all customers’ hardscape applications. For more information, please visit: http://www.stone-mart.com