Stone Masters Inc. Announces Renewed Agreement with Comcast for Television Advertising

Kennett Square, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- As a leading stone retailer that helps customers transform their kitchens, bathrooms, and bars into a beautifully constructed space, Stone Masters Inc. is excited to announce they have agreed with Comcast Spotlight for a six month renewal on their television advertising. Residents throughout the state of Delaware, as well as those in the counties of Chester and Delaware in Pennsylvania will see their commercials in the local slots every hour.



The advertising will start in June 2014 and end in October 2014. All commercials will be a 30-second advertisement, airing on a wide variety of television networks, and spread out among various times throughout the day. To complement this advertising campaign, Stone Masters has added a new television commercial, which was produced by Aardvark Video. This advertisement focuses on “quality” as the message of the spot. With two other previously recorded commercials, the three will appear in an even rotation to promote various aspects of the business.



In addition to the new commercial spot and the renewed agreement with Comcast Spotlight, Stone Masters Inc. has produced six associated internal marketing videos, equipped with a “process” focus within the content. As a company that features slabs of various stones on display, fabricating the materials and installing them into client’s homes, this marketing campaign will help those looking to remodel their homes better understand the whole process. The six videos will be placed on the website and be used through email communications for potential and existing customers. To hear more about their process, please contact the company today.



About Stone Masters Inc.

Located in Kennett Square, PA, Stone Masters Inc. installs and fabricates the finest quality of marble, quartz, granite, and soapstone countertops in the greater Philadelphia area. They have a large showroom and design center that features seven different products on display. Striving for complete customer satisfaction, they offer their countertops at the most affordable prices. Boasting a number of awards, Stone Masters receive the Best of Cut and Shaped Granite award in 2012, and has been recognized with the Angie’s List Super Service Award for 2012 and 2013.



For more information, please visit http://stonemastersinc.net/.