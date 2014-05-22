Stone Masters Inc. Now Importing Natural Stone Slabs from Italy and Brazil

Kennett Square, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- With the spring season here, many homeowners are planning to remodel the interior of their homes. As appliances and countertops are outdated, individuals will look to modernize and enhance the appearance of their bathrooms and kitchens. As a company that features an abundance of high quality slabs, Stone Masters Inc. is pleased to announce they have become a successful importer of Natural Stone slabs from Italy and Brazil.



Buying direct from the quarries and becoming the importer, Stone Masters Inc. has eliminated the middlemen, as well as the costs associated with buying from other importers. The company is receiving multiple shipments of natural stone slabs. The first shipment of Soapstone from Brazil and Marble from Italy are anticipated to be delivered on May 22nd to the port of Philadelphia. A second shipment into the port of New York is arriving on May 26th, and a final shipment into Philadelphia is anticipated to arrive on June 5th. Each shipment and container consists of approximately 20 tons of stone slabs and tiles. The slabs will be used for the manufacturing of Soapstone and Marble countertops.



Earlier this year, several shipments of Soapstone arrived, and were unloaded with great fanfare and quality as a result of recent trips the owner made directly to quarries in various locations. Eliminating the costs, Stone Masters Inc. is leveraging their direct shipments with reduced prices on the highest quality of slabs to their valued customers. Those in need of a new countertop in their kitchen or bathroom are encouraged to visit their showroom and take a look at the quality of their products. They offer digital slab layouts so customers receive the design they envision. To hear more, contact the company today.



About Stone Masters Inc.

Located in Kennett Square, PA, Stone Masters Inc. installs and fabricates the finest quality of marble, quartz, granite, and soapstone countertops in the greater Philadelphia area. They have a large showroom and design center that features seven different products on display. Striving for complete customer satisfaction, they offer their countertops at the most affordable prices. Boasting a number of awards, Stone Masters receive the Best of Cut and Shaped Granite award in 2012, and has been recognized with the Angie’s List Super Service Award for 2012 and 2013.



For more information, please visit http://stonemastersinc.net/.