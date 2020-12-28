New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2020 -- Stone Paper Market



Stone papers have a wide range of properties, including tear resistant, durability, water resistant, printable, smooth texture, grain free, and burns cleanly with no toxic fumes disbursed into the air. Stone paper is used in disposable daily necessities, such as shopping bags, garbage bags, foot gloves, tablecloths, lunch boxes, raincoats, and also dustproof covers. It can also be used as cultural paper, such as printing paper, forest paper, writing paper, advertising & decoration paper, and newsprint paper.



The stone paper market is forecasted to account for USD 24.33 Billion by 2026. This reason can be the increase in packaging and labelling industries. The growth of the market can mainly be associated with the growing packaging and labelling industries. Moreover, the emergence of e-commerce, owing to the penetration of the internet will also fuel the growth of the market. Increasing concerns regarding deforestation are giving way to innovations and advancements in the paper and pulp industry.



The report is further updated with the changes in the market dynamics and trends owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has affected the global economy by changing the dynamics of the supply chains, inducing financial difficulties, and the increasing volatility of market prices. The report further estimates the overall impact of the pandemic on the Stone Paper market and offers key insights into the future of the market over the coming years.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Stone Paper market and profiled in the report are:



Shenzhen Stone Paper, TETHIA Group, Taiwan Lung Meng, Panjiang Dragon, The Stone Paper, Mobile Internet, Shanxi Uni-moom, KISC, Liaoning Shenmei, TBM, STP, and Parax Paper, among others.



Product type Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Rich Mineral Paper Double Coated Stone Paper (RPD)

Rich Mineral Board Double Coated Stone Paper (RBD)



Material used Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Calcium Carbonate

High-density Polyethylene (HDPE)



Distribution Channel used Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Direct sales

Online

Retail



Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Paper Packaging

Labeling Paper

Self-adhesive Paper



Regional Outlook



The growth of the North American market is prominently due to the increase in technological advancements in the stone paper manufacturing industry, with strict regulations undertaken by the government regarding the environment and the use of plastic and pulp-paper. In 2019, China dominated the market in the Asia Pacific region. China is one of the leading manufacturers and consumer of the product, due to robust industrial policies as well as developing end-use markets. Europe had the second largest market share, attributed to the increase in demand from the packaging industry in the region.



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Stone Paper market and its competitive landscape.



