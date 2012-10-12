Manchester, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2012 -- Stone Superstore introduces Travertine Tiles into its varied collection of tiles and marbles. With many different types of Travertine floor & Wall Tiles to choose from, they have one of the biggest ranges available online. From light walnut to premium light ivory, there is something for everyone's taste. Travertine floor and wall tiles are a great way to add a touch of quality to any room, and at their unbeatable value. Travertine tiles offer versatility and are one of the most widely used tiles when renovating one’s home, bathroom or pool. These natural tiles are beautiful and are perfect for use in all indoor and outdoor areas.



Natural Stone Marbles Tiles also adds elegance instant solidity, luxury and grandeur. Natural Stone Tiles were once considered to be used by royals. Due to the modernization of manufacturing processes in recent decades these materials now offer practical, affordable and luxurious solutions for flooring even to a common man. They are the best types of tile that gives an aesthetic appeal to one’s home. The natural look of the tiles creates a soothing effect in a room and at the same time is incredibly stylish. Apart from having an aesthetic appeal, natural stone marble tiles are also known for their durability. Limestone, Granite, Travertine and Marble are the four major Natural Stone Tiles, each one having a special feature of their own.



Among the large varieties of tiles available in the market, black quartz tiles stand out and create beautiful interiors. They also store wide range of Granite and Quartz Floor Tiles. Tiles are available in varying patterns, designs and utility options. Black Star Galaxy Granite Tiles, Absoltue Black Granite Tiles and Black Starlite Quartz tiles are some the samples that they have into their wide collection of Granite and Quartz Tiles. Granite and quartz tiles are the perfect option for giving a home an elegant and sophisticated look and are widely used for decorating the interiors. They are uniquely beautiful and resist scratching and staining.



About Stone Superstore

Stone Superstore was founded by two like minded business people from different, but complementary backgrounds. One is a property developer and building contractor with a wealth of experience in sourcing and installing natural stone tiles. The other is a highly successful manufacturer whose company used to fill the shelves of many high street stores. 20 years of manufacturing and business relationships in Turkey have enabled them to provide retail customers with the same products that they have sourced for their own projects. In turn, this has allowed them to pass on the cost benefits they receive to customers without compromising on quality. To learn more visit: http://www.stonesuperstore.co.uk