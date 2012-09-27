Stone Superstore Introduces Wide Range of Floor Marble Tiles and Other Natural Stone Tiles

Manchester, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2012 -- Stone Superstore, the world class providers of best natural stone tiles, introduces wide range of floor marble tiles that will make a room look classic and elegant. With an extensive range of marble tiles to choose from, customers will have a pleasurable experience finding the right one and their choice will never go wrong. They provide polished and antique floormarble tiles at stunning prices that includes the Cappuccino marble tiles, BiancoCarraramarble tiles, Botticino marble tiles, Silver Shadow marble tiles and many more.



They also are leading provider of travertine wall tiles and have its biggest ranges online. From light walnut to premium light ivory, there is something for everyone's taste. Travertine wall tiles are one of the most sought after tiles and can give fanciful look to the interiors. Customers need not have to pay over the odds for them as they provide the supreme quality of travertine tiles at unbeatable prices.



All tiles are usually packed in wooden crates which are then placed onto heavy duty pallets for delivery. At Stone Superstore they offer the very best value for money for every product they sell. All their natural stone tiles have been used in numerous different places around the home. They are focused on customer satisfaction and generally only import best quality stone. One can count on their unbiased expert advice and seek information regarding the suitability.



Another variety of natural stone tiles they provide are the granite floor tiles that are recognized for their durability. From Black Star Galaxy Granite Tiles, Absolute Black Granite Tiles to Black Starlight Quartz Tiles, all their granite tiles are available at guaranteed lowest prices. They also provide facilities of ordering free sample so that customers can check them before deciding install.



Everyone wants to give Home a Royal touch with Natural Stone Tiles and now this is possible by visiting stonesuperstore.co.uk and get all kind of Marble Tiles for your choice.