The global Stone Treatment Devices market was valued at USD 1,544.4 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2,210.4 Million by the year 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.6% through the forecast period. Factors such as mounting geriatric populace, an expansion in the frequencies of stone formation, upsurge in the recurrence of the stone after a medical procedure, a tendency towards minimally invasive procedures are expected to propel the industry in the coming years.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Market Drivers



Development in the reimbursement approaches and heightening awareness about the minimally invasive procedures is expected to fuel the market. Changing lifestyles, inclination towards minimally invasive procedures, and geriatric population are some factors boosting the growth of the global stone treatment devices industry for the estimated period. Besides, unwanted habits, such as smoking and drinking, favorable reimbursement policies, and escalation in awareness, are anticipated to drive the worldwide market.



Regional Landscape



The global stone treatment devices market is sub-distributed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the dominating business sector for kidney stone treatment devices. High prevalence of renal calculus, an inclination for minimally invasive procedures, higher awareness about the new options for the treatment of the stone diseases, and promising reimbursement course of action are the prime factors driving the growth of the North America stone treatment devices market. Europe holds the second-largest share of kidney stones. Asia Pacific remained as the third-most noteworthy picking up industry for renal calculus in 2019. China asserted the most critical portion of 30.1% and is anticipated to cover near USD 155.9 million by 2027.



Competitive Terrain:



The global Stone Treatment Devices market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Stone Treatment Devices market are listed below:



Boston Scientific Corporation, Richard Wolf, Cook Medical, Olympus Corporation, STORZ medical, C. R. Bard, Inc., Dornier Medtech, Allengers Medical Systems, Coloplast, DirexGroup, Elmed Medical Systems and Medispec Ltd.



Radical Features of the Stone Treatment Devices Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Stone Treatment Devices market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Stone Treatment Devices industry



