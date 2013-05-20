Stonebridge Care Launches Services

Boise, ID -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- Stonebridge Care, the only hands-on medical case management group in the state of Idaho, is proud to report that it’s launching its services. The organization will employ certified geriatric managers to help seniors and their caregivers find the best, individualized elderly care plans for them.



Why is it so important to have access to Boise care management? Well, the baby boomer generation started turning 65 years old as of January 1, 2010, and 10,000 more become seniors each day. With so many new seniors, and about two-thirds of them requiring some kind of long-term care during their lifetimes, Stonebridge Care is in place to help them navigate the confusing tangle of elderly care. The organization also offers exclusive benefits like hands on wound care in the client’s place of residence, among many others.



According to a spokesperson for the Boise elderly care organization, “Our company is run by one of only two board certified geriatric case managers in the state of Idaho, and we’re the only case management group to offer house calls and palliative care by board certified family nurse practitioners.” The organization also boasts the most experienced healthcare providers for advanced dementia care and potential associated behaviors, as well as chronic mental health diagnosis. For seniors who are intimidated and confused by the flood of choices for care in Idaho, Stonebridge Care is there to help.



About Stonebridge Care

The newly created Stonebridge Care is proud to be the first and only hands-on healthcare management group in Idaho. Based in Boise, the company integrates home healthcare, psychological care, and a wide range of other services that most seniors need, including housing, nutrition, daily living, socialization, financial and legal planning, and more. Following an individual assessment, Stonebridge Care will provide a tailored care plan to its clients that is always monitored, reassessed, and modified over time. For further detail please visit, http://www.stonebridgecare.com/.