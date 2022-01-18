StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shareholder Notice: Deadline in Lawsuit on January 18, 2022

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2022 -- A deadline is coming up on January 18, 2022 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE).



According to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) common shares between March 11, 2021 and November 16, 2021, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between March 11, 2021 and November 16, 2021, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that StoneCo was experiencing difficulties in implementing its credit product, that StoneCo faced significant risks via its point-of-sale vendor, PAX Global Technology Ltd., that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial results would be adversely impacted, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



