StonehengeFoundations.com Offers Professional Basement Lowering in the Toronto Area

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2013 -- A good home renovation project can add tens of thousands of dollars onto the value of a home. When thinking of house renovations, many homeowners think of redoing the kitchen or adding another bedroom. Few homeowners think of adding a whole new level to their home by lowering the foundation.



But that’s exactly what basement lowering contractors do. And at StonehengeFoundations.com, visitors can discover everything they need to know about ordering basement lowering contracting services in Toronto and surrounding areas.



Homeowners order basement lowering services for a number of different reasons. StonehengeFoundations.com explains a few of the most popular reasons why people choose to lower their basement:



- Add a basement apartment to a home

- Add an in-house office

- Add a basement suite or in-laws suite

- Create an additional living room, rec room, or play area for kids

- Repair a foundation problem



The biggest advantage of lowering a foundation is that it adds an entire new level to a home. Homeowners can choose to do what they wish with that level, although the options are nearly unlimited. Some homeowners choose to generate an extra income stream by renting out the basement, for example, while others are simply making room for new or old family members.



Stonehenge Foundations has been serving the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) for over 20 years. A spokesperson for the company explained how the company has differentiated itself from the competition over that period:



“With every project we take on, Stonehenge Foundations aims to offer professional basement lowering services at a price that’s fair. We know the nuances of lowering homes in the greater Toronto area, and our experience means that we complete projects safely, efficiently, and on-time - every time. Our foundation contractors know exactly how to repair foundations and how to safely add an extra level to any existing home.”



Those seeking more information about the Stonehenge Foundations difference can visit StonehengeFoundations.com for testimonials from previous clients. The website also features a gallery of past work from the company, including pictures of some of the cracked and damaged foundations that have been replaced over the years.



About StonehengeFoundations.com

StonehengeFoundations.com is a Toronto-based basement lowering contractor. Stonehenge Foundations has served the greater Toronto area for over twenty years and offers free no obligations quotes through its website. For more information, please visit: http://www.stonehengefoundations.com