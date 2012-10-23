Stonesuperstore Announces Availability of Vast Selection of Natural Stone Tiles at Exciting Prices

Manchester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2012 -- Stonesuperstore offers a vast selection of natural stone tiles including granite tiles, polished marble tiles, granite quartz floor tiles and much more. They have been installing and selling natural stone tiles for many years and deals only with the very best quality throughout UK. They offer the best combination of great looks and extremely affordable prices to enhance the beauty of any room. Due to its heavy and delicate nature they pack these tiles in wooden crates which are then placed onto heavy duty pallets to ensure proper delivery.



Granite tiles are recognized for their durability and this leading natural tiles store offer a wide array of them at the lowest prices in the industry. No other retailer can match their level of knowledge, expertise and customer service. They are the leading supplier of Tumbled Marble Limestone that can be a great idea for home renovation and will look very lovely. With plenty of choices of colour, tone, pattern customers will never get a chance to be disappointed and the additional benefit is that one can order for a sample before coming to any conclusion. The samples they send out are cut from the current batch of tiles they are selling from.



Polished marble tiles are yet another exquisite collection available in splendid varieties like the Bianco Carrara Marble Tiles, Silver Shadow Marble Tiles, Ibiza Bianco Marble Tiles, Cappuccino Marble Tiles, to name a few. At Stonesuperstore they offer the very best value for money for every product they sell. They are also happy to offer any advice on suitability of all natural stone tiles. Customers will not find same quality at cheaper rates anywhere else, as they stock the very best quality and nothing else.



About Stonesuperstore

Stonesuperstore was founded by two like-minded business people from different, but complementary backgrounds. 20 years of manufacturing and business relationships in Turkey have enabled them to provide retail customers with the same products they have sourced for their own projects. In turn, this has allowed them to pass on the cost benefits they receive to customers without compromising on quality. To know more log on to http://www.stonesuperstore.co.uk.