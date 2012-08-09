Stonewood Holdings, LLC Appoints Sam Aguilar as the Regional Director of Operations for the Southwest Florida Region

Ormond Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2012 -- Stonewood Holdings, LLC announces the promotion of Sam Aguilar to Regional Director of Operations for the Southwest Florida Region of Stonewood Grill & Tavern. Sam, most recently the General Manager of the North Sarasota location, will now oversee the operations of eight of the group’s restaurants, including the Gainesville, Tampa Palms, Brandon, Bradenton, N. Sarasota, S. Sarasota, Naples and Ft. Myers locations.



Stonewood Holdings, LLC is the parent company of Stonewood Grill & Tavern and Peach Valley Café with a combined total of twenty restaurants. President and CEO, Geoffrey D.K. Stiles is confident that Sam will be successful at overseeing the operations of the southwest region: “Sam has years of experience and a proven track record in the restaurant industry. He is a great leader and is well respected by his peers, employees and guests. We congratulate Sam and support him in his new position.”



Sam was appointed the General Manager of the N. Sarasota Stonewood Grill & Tavern when it opened in 2003, and with his dedicated leadership it has become one of the most successful locations in the region. Sam admits the secret for success is simple: it’s all about the people. He says, “We are in the people business. Taking care of the employees and ensuring the guest receives the highest quality experience for a good value is the winning combination.”



On a personal note, Sam’s Cuban heritage has influenced his love of food and hospitality. From an early age, his family emphasized the planning, preparation and presentation of food, teaching Sam how to make each meal an extraordinary event. Due to his love of culinary creativity and interest in the history of food, he enjoys watching Food Network Channel shows such as “Bobby Flays Throw Down” and “Good Eats.”



About Stonewood Holdings

Founded in 1999, Stonewood Holdings currently owns and operates two concepts; Stonewood Grill & Tavern and Peach Valley Café.



Stonewood Grill & Tavern debuted in 1999 and currently operates 16 locations in Florida. The popular restaurant specializes in oak grilled steaks, fresh seafood and great times with an extensive wine list and modern twist on cocktails.



Peach Valley Café is a unique restaurant concept that meets the expectations of today’s guests with the fresh appeal of the farmer’s market for breakfast and lunch. Debuted in 2003, Peach Valley Café currently operates 4 locations in Florida with a fifth location planned to open in south downtown Orlando, mid-November 2012.



For more information visit: http://www.stonewoodgrill.com or http://www.peachvalleycafe.com