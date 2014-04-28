Stop Child Missing! Announces Launch of Crowdsourcing Campaign

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Ernesto Cazares, campaign manager, announced today the launch of Stop Child Missing, an Indiegogo crowdsourcing campaign with the goal of donating GPS Tracking Watches to help prevent the abduction of children.



“I was alarmed when read a report of how many kids are reported missing every year,” says campaign founder and manager Ernesto Cazares. “Together with your help, we will donate one GPS tracking wrist watch to 10,000 kids in America.”



The Goal

The ambitious goal of 10,000 donation watches is far from an arbitrary number. Cazares served two years as treasurer in the local chapter for a national nonprofit organization, and as the secretary on a local nonprofit, so numbers are in his blood.



With every $99 donation, the donor receives a GPS tracking wrist watch with a retail price of $149. For every 2.5 donations of $99, the campaign will donate (1) One GPS watch for one kid, free of charge. In order to reach the goal of donating 4,000 GPS watches completely free, the campaign needs to raise $990,000 for a full 10,000 watches.



By The Numbers

The most recent comprehensive national study for the number of missing children estimated in 1999 showed that:

- Approximately 800,000 children younger than 18 were reported missing.

- More than 200,000 children were abducted by family members.

- More than 58,000 children were abducted by nonfamily members.

- An estimated 115 children were the victims of “stereotypical” kidnapping.



These “stereotypical” kidnappings involved someone the child did not know or someone who was an acquaintance. In most cases, the child was held overnight, transported 50 miles or more, killed, ransomed or held with the intent to keep the child permanently.



“The 800,000 figure breaks down into an alarming 2,000 children per day,” added Cazares. “Our campaign is based on the right that every kid deserves to be happy and free.”



The campaign’s goal is to raise funds to donate GPS watches to local, state, and nationwide organizations such as The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Child Help, Shared Hope International and National Autism Association. Donations to local missing kids and autism chapters are also planned, though full input is sought of investors in the campaign.



Crowdsourcing

The Indiegogo campaign’s initial goal of $999,000 is currently active and runs through June 14, 2014 at 11:59 Pacific Time. Full details about the Indiegogo campaign including sponsorship and involvement levels can be found at: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/stop-child-missing.



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Media Contact:

Ernesto Cazares

(760)768-3073

ecazdi@gmail.com