Stop & Go Is First Arizona Driving School to Offer "Alive at 25" Drivers' ED Course

Mesa, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- Stop & Go, a top-rated Traffic Survival School from Arizona, is the first in the state to offer the National Safety Council’s “Alive at 25” defensive driving course. The 4-hour instructor-led program, specially designed for young drivers from the ages of 15 to 24, serves as an ideal complement to conventional drivers’ education courses.



The “Alive at 25” program aims to address the number 1 cause of fatality among teenagers—traffic crashes—through interactive media and class discussions coupled with workbook exercises. It also offers a Parent Program, a 2-hour interactive online course, which can be taken to guide parents through assisting their children in their driving experience.



Though others have been encouraged by NYC to partake in the effort to save teen lives, Stop & Go has been the only Arizona Traffic school to take on the responsibility by offering the program for free with certain driving packages. The program is included in their Platinum, Gold, and Classroom Only Packages. Although it is not part of the Silver Package, students still have the option to take the course for a minimal additional cost.



Stop & Go reports that studies have shown a 90% decrease in the risk of fatalities caused by car crashes among teenagers who have completed the “Alive at 25” course. As the first and only Arizona Driving School that offers the course in the area, Stop & Go is confident that they have made a great contribution in helping keep young drivers safe for the rest of their lives. They believe that this can be done by giving proper education on safe driving at an early age. With this new venture, Stop & Go believes that it has taken a huge and significant step towards the realization of its primary goal to keep drivers safe on the road.



About Stop and Go

Stop and Go Traffic and Driving School offers several driver's ed packages as well as traffic survival school courses across the Phoenix metro area. Our experienced, patient instructors are all MVD certified and have undergone fingerprint background checks for your safety. We are the only driving school in arizona that's certified to teach Alive at 25’s classroom program.This course is the National Safety Council's defensive driving course designed specifically for teens.



For Media Contact:

Stop and Go

Name: Joe Zahara

Address: 535 S. Dobson Rd Suite #9 Mesa,

AZ 85202

E-mail: patty(at)stopandgo1.com

Website: http://www.stopandgo1.com/