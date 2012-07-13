Stop Ordering Expensive Pre-printed Checks, EzCheckPrinting Software Saves Users Time and Money

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2012 -- Check writing software offers business users numerous advantages over pre-printed checks. Florida small businesses looking to minimize costs in order to be competitive can look to ezCheckPrinting software to eliminate the need for expensive checks. The new version of the popular check printing software is available for no-obligation test drive from Halfpricesoft.com (http://www.halfpricesoft.com).



The latest updates include:



- Print QuickBooks Compatible Pre-printed Blank checks

- Import and print checks on the blank check stock.

- Customize check stubs as well as customize the check.



Halfpricesoft.com also gives buyers a new way to get the check writer software for FREE by partnering with TrialPay, the leader in alternative online payments. Florida buyers can now get single-user version ezCheckPrinting software and Laser Blank Computer Check Paper for Free when they try or buy an offer from one of TrialPay's 2,000 blue-chip advertisers.



"Everyone loves getting free stuffs. But through our partnership with TrialPay, consumers can get their favorite software for free and get something else they want in the process," said Dr Ge, the founder of halfpricesoft.com. "It's a remarkable way to treat our customers to free software, while ensuring that the software's copyrights are properly obtained."



From saving time and money, to increasing security and convenience, the new edition of ezCheckprinting from Halfpricesoft offers users numerous advantages over paper checks. With the new improved ezCheckPrinting check writing software, even the laymen can print professional-looking checks with logo and signature in house. And users will never need to order the expensive pre-printed checks again.



This software is available for free download at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp. Other main features of this check writing software include:



- Import check data from .csv file for use with ezTimeSheet, Excel file, Quickbooks, Quicken, Microsoft Money, and other accounting software.

- Export check data within the specified date range

- Support for unlimited bank accounts

- Print checks on blank check stock or pre-printed checks

- Print signature image on checks

- Print logo on checks

- Edit check layout and customize company checks

- Easy to use reports

- Print in 3 popular formats: check on top, check in middle, and check on bottom

- Print multiple checks with one click

- MICR printing



Known for affordability (Priced from $39, FREE through online special offers) and ease-of-use, ezCheckPrinting check writing software is highly popular with small to mid-sized corporations, government agencies, non-profits and financial institutions.



Never order the expensive checks again. Users can start the free test-drive now at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/product_ezCheck.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software, and barcode generating software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.