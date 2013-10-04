Stop Overpaying for Auto Insurance in Texas - New Website Slashes Rates by Up to 50% or More

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Recently launched Texas Cheap Car Insurance website have announced that Texas Drivers can now stop overpaying for Automobile insurance.



Georgia Fraser, Marketing and advertising Manager of Texas Cheap Car Insurance, says that "Car insurance companies in Texas are competing aggressively with each other and as a result, are now offering extremely high discounts for many drivers that qualify."



"Texas drivers who have not checked their rate in the past 30 days are now being urged to join many drivers saving 30%, 40% or even more than 50%. Think about what you could do with an extra $300*, $400* or even $500* just for a few minutes of your time?" says Georgia



Texas Cheap Car Insurance, is a new and different quote comparison website that quickly searches the internet to find Texas drivers 'hidden gem' insurance companies (out of the 100s in Texas) offering extremely high discounts.



According to Georgia "This is one of the reasons why our free rate comparison service has become extremely popular. By taking just a few minutes to enter your zip, Texas drivers can quickly compare rates side-by-side to find the best option that meets their requirements and their budget. Plus they can walk away with some extra money"



"The purchase of an auto insurance plan is mandatory in Texas. In Texas, the policy purchased must include the minimums for bodily injury of one person, injury to multiple people and damage or loss or property," an article on the site explains. The purchase of an auto insurance policy ensures that drivers in Texas have the minimum insurance coverage required in Texas. Drivers will also benefit from having the peace of mind knowing that they are protected.



Another popular post on the site explains why safe Texas drivers should compare the quotes they receive, rather than accepting the very first quote. The article further states that "drivers need to compare the insurance quotes they get because there can still be price variations between the lowest and highest quotes for the exact same car and driver(s). This is why if you don't compare the insurance companies this website matches you with, you may never know how much you could save."



"Texas Cheap Car Insurance Stands by our commitment to help drivers in Texas save money on their auto insurance. This has been, and always will be the reason we exist," according to Georgia Fraser.



If you drive in Texas, then right now is one of the best times to get a better deal on your auto insurance. Enter your Zip code at the site to try it. You will be amazed to see how much you can save on your Automobile insurance.



ABOUT Texas Cheap Car Insurance

Texas Cheap Car Insurance is a leading Free Auto Insurance matching service that helps Texas residents find reputable insurance companies offering extremely high discounts. Since inception, the goal of Texas Cheap Car Insurance has been to provide customers with a safe and secure environment so they instantly view plans side-by-side so they can quickly find the best option that meets their needs and their budget.



Texas Residents, who have not checked their auto insurance rate in the past 30 days, are being urged to take just 2 minutes to enter their Zip code so they can see how much they can save. With just a quick visit, drivers can finally stop overpaying for Auto Insurance in Texas.



Media Contact

Texas Cheap Car Insurance

Georgia Fraser

Georgia Fraser G+

https://plus.google.com/108648276218365047334/

Phone: (713) 388-6900

Email: admin@TexasCheapCarInsurance.com

Website: TexasCheapCarInsurance.com