Stop Process of Credit Card Fraud and Identity Theft

Understanding the Crimes



In order to enact credit card and identity theft protection, it’s wise to understand what each crime is. Identity theft occurs when someone gains access to another person’s personal information, such as his Social Security number, and uses it for his own financial gain. Credit card fraud is the simplest form of ID theft. A thief either picks up a left-behind credit card receipt or peeks over someone else’s shoulder and copies his card number. He then takes the number and goes online to make purchases.



Self Identity Theft/Credit Card Fraud Protection



Preventing credit card fraud and identity theft is a matter of common sense. For example, do not post private information on a social networking website. Do not keep the same password or log in for more than a month. Use a credit card for online purchases as it’s more protected than a debit card. Make sure any website visited is secure by looking for “https” in the browser window. Look over all financial statements, and pay attention to one’s credit reports. Shred any document that contains sensitive personal data, also.



Handling Identity Theft & Credit Card Fraud



Here are some thoughts about how to react when credit card and identity theft protection fails. Do not ignore it if bills stop coming to the house through the mail, if one receives charge cards he did not apply for, or if one is denied credit for no apparent reason. It’s possible to notice credit card fraud when one has lost his credit card, but it’s still in use, and if one sees charges for things he didn't buy. Notify the issuing company right away if these things happen.



Where to Turn if Targeted



Credit card fraud and identity theft can damage a person’s credit score, making it hard for him to obtain new credit, but it can also cause him to feel stupid for having “allowed” this to happen. If one is a victim of credit card fraud, notify the card companies right away so they can help verify that it has actually occurred. The companies can also remove charges one did not make, close an account to prevent further use.



