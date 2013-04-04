Stop Terrorism U.S. Style - Greenhouse Gases Are Weapons of Mass Destruction Too: Compelling New Book Presents the Environmental Education and Agenda the World Needs

Big Sky, MT -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- “I am impressed with your hard work and commitment to the ideas contained in the material you provided to me”, Al Gore 1999. The biggest inconvenient truth is since 1994 Gore has suppressed the global environmental education and agenda he has made a career of screaming for. Also since 1994 Gore, Robert Redford and Sundance, the NRDC, Worldwatch Institute, Vail and others have refused to help make and send the solutions movie to every school in the world for free. This would have solved our global environmental problems long ago, but today the only education and agenda that will achieve remains suppressed by all these people and organizations and many more. So suppressed that the Environmental Educator Eileen Connors is under the threat of arrest and prosecution to the fullest extent of federal law if she bothers Secretary of Energy Steven Chu’s and NASA’s James Hansen office with the solutions they scream for but will not allow.



The book, ‘Stop Terrorism U.S. Style - Greenhouse Gases Are Weapons of Mass Destruction Too’, is written for all audiences. It presents the environmental education and agenda the world needs if we are going to stand a chance of preventing emitting the greenhouse gas that will break the environments back. It also presents the 18 year history of everyone who is screaming for solutions, who unknown to the world are simultaneously preventing the solutions they have proven they do not have. Simultaneously every global report continues to state things are getting worse even faster than expected, so their refusal to be good global citizens and end global environmental illiteracy and implement the solutions the world needs has gotten the world to a critical point.



The Environmental Educator education and global agenda will achieve light years more in the next 12 months, than everyone on the environmental job has achieved in decades and Barack’s not environmental staff never intends on achieving, and worse will not allow. It will end global environmental illiteracy, gain individual cooperation which is the solution when done by all, end our disposable society from homes to stadium concessions to fast food and packaging and transportation packaging. It will also get leadership by example which the Environmental Educator delivers and will finally get from Gore and every other environmental voice which presently leads by unenvironmental example.



Most every global report states that the global environment is deteriorating faster than expected, with no solution in sight, and that an unknown something somehow has to finally achieve what everyone else has proven they can’t. The Environmental Educator is that something. With such a compelling message to spread the Environmental Educator sees this book as vital to finally achieving positive environmental progress. The Environmental Educator writes, “The only way the Environmental Educator can get the global break it needs to be leading global environmental policy is to publish this book. When these truths get known, the Environmental Educator will start to lead global environmental policy, which at this point is humans only chance of preventing emitting the greenhouse gas that will break the environment’s back.”



The education is in http://www.EnvironmentalEducator.org. It is also a highly rated mobile app, which already has a global audience and can be downloaded from the website. Weeks 1-5 are essential learning. With the addition of the potentially life and global changing book, The Environmental Educator is poised to become a talking point in every nation and finally lead global environmental policy.



‘Stop Terrorism U.S. Style - Greenhouse Gases Are Weapons of Mass Destruction Too’ is available now as an ebook at store.vook.com, istore, Amazon and Barnes and Noble. The paperback will soon be available at createspace.com, Amazon, Ingram for bookstores and Baker and Taylor for libraries and educators. It is loaded with needed environmental information that is very serious content, but Eileen’s writing also includes a lot of comedy. Readers are guaranteed to chuckle when they least expect it.



About the Author: The Environmental Educator

The Environmental Educator started on November 17, 1993 when Eileen was looking at the comic’s page and said, this is where the environmental education the world needs needs to be presented to the world. Syndications complimented the work but believed there was no market for it. So Eileen began asking Gore, Robert Redford and Sundance, the NRDC, Worldwatch Institute, Vail and others to help produce the education and solutions movie and send it to every school in the world for free. Since there was and remains no cooperation Eileen continues to do what she can to finally achieve desperately needed global environmental progress.



Eileen was not the best student, in that she never took school too seriously. Eileen got good grades but never did homework or studied at home, mainly because she didn’t have to. Eileen did those in the morning at school before classes started. When Eileen was in 9th grade she was put in a special class where there was no teacher and the students had to prove they could teach themselves. Eileen passed. Also in 9th grade when the entire country has to take tests to determine their career path, Eileen’s guidance counselor gave her results to Eileen saying, “I don’t get results like this often”. Eileen’s test results said she could do anything. After college Eileen spent 10 years in the real world, in a real job, mostly doing quality assurance finding and solving problems, even putting out perfect systems to the navy and then the navy cut off the maintenance contract for the systems Eileen quality assured, which was unheard of. Eileen quit her job to learn to ski. A few years later the Environmental Educator was born and Eileen has pursued it every day since then.



The Environmental Educator would already be a household name and would have prevented the world from getting to the critical point it has if the Environmental Educator had ever gotten any cooperation from everyone screaming for a more desperately needed global solution. So the Environmental Educator put out this book to finally stop being suppressed from achieving.