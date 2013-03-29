Stopping and Preventing Foreclosure Just Got Easier and More Affordable

Cheyenne, WY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2013 -- Pre-paid legal services are well known and most Americans nowadays have some type of coverage. However, you can now obtain a similar service that is focused specifically on foreclosure prevention and provides you with affordable access to a foreclosure attorney in your area. Paladin Securitization Auditors of Cheyenne, WY has teamed up with Legal Armor to offer homeowners this new, incredible service.



The basic package starts at just $19.95 per month and gives homeowners facing foreclosure access to a 24 hour legal service, financial planning, online legal forms, credit review, and much more. The second and third levels of service both have the same monthly fee of $19.95 but also have a one-time fee associated with them. Legal Armor’s highest level of service includes Paladin’s nationally recognized, securitization audit. This allows homeowners to determine if their mortgage loan has been bundled and sold as part of a securitization process, and whether the lender has the right to actually foreclose on the property.



A spokesperson from Legal Armor said:



“Legal Armor was founded to provide affordable and highly trained legal representation to homeowners facing foreclosure. We realize that attorneys are expensive and that locating an attorney who is an expert in foreclosure defense is a challenge. Legal Armor has specifically created this service to help American homeowners gain access to high-quality, knowledgeable legal defense.



The mortgage audit that is offered in Legal Armor’s Tier 3 package has been used by attorneys across the nation to help their clients obtain dismissals in foreclosure trials, punitive damages from the lender, delay foreclosure sales, and even loan modifications with principal reductions.



For more information on the Legal Armor pre-paid foreclosure defense service, you can visit their site at http://paladin.legal-armor.com/ or call (877) 848-8088.



About Paldin Securitization Auditors

Paladin Securitization Auditors and Legal Armor offer affordable access to foreclosure attorneys and securitization audits. http://www.paladinwestcoast.com