Stora Enso Oyj: Packaging Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2012 -- Synopsis

Stora Enso Oyj: Packaging Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, business description, competitive benchmarking, SWOT analysis, Key Employees, key facts, mergers and acquisitions, information on products and services, key Employee biographies, details of locations and subsidiaries, plus information on key news events affecting the company.



Summary

Canadean's "Stora Enso Oyj: Packaging Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report" is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Stora Enso Oyj"



Canadean's "Stora Enso Oyj: Packaging Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report" report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Canadean strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Stora Enso Oyj" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, prospects, key employees, locations and subsidiaries.



Reasons To Buy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Stora Enso Oyj"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors’ businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Stora Enso Oyj (Stora Enso) is a paper packaging company based in Finland. The product offerings include magazine paper, fine paper, newsprint and book paper, consumer board, industrial packaging and wood products. Through these products the company caters to publishers, printing houses, merchants, and packaging, joinery and construction industries. Stora Enso operates 85 manufacturing facilities in more than 35 countries, with an annual production capacity of 4.90 million tons of chemical pulp, 11.80 million tons of paper and board, and 1.30 billion sq.mt of corrugated packaging. Geographically, the company operates in Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia. Stora Enso is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/89033/stora-enso-oyj-packaging-company-profile-swot-and-financial-report.html