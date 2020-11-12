Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Storage and Warehouse Leasing Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Storage and Warehouse Leasing Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Storage and Warehouse Leasing Market. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.



Agility (Switzerland), Duke Realty (United States), GLP (Brazil), Prologis (United States), Public Storage (United States), Kuehne + Nagel (Switzerland), DHL Supply Chain (Germany), Expeditors International (United States), XPO Logistics (United States), Geodis (France)



Brief Overview on Storage and Warehouse Leasing

Storage and Warehouse Leasing is the type of warehouse service which offers rental space to store various goods. There is two type of warehouses are available including climate controlled and non-climate controlled. Due to the rising demand of e-commerce industry will help to expand the global storage and warehouse leasing market. Adoption of Sensors, as well as Robotic Systems, will act as a key driver for storage and warehouses leasing market.



Storage and Warehouse Leasing Market Segmentation and Market Data Breakdown:

Study by Type (Non-Climate Controlled, Climate Controlled), End User (Food Industry, E commerce, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive, Others)



Market Drivers

Increasing Demand for Warehouses

An innovation of New Technology Modernization of Warehouses



Market Trend

Introduction of the Self-Storage as a Service Market

Adoption of Refrigerated Warehouse

Attraction towards Sensors and Robotic Systems in Storage and Warehouse Leasing



Market Challenges

Strict Government Rules and Regulations



Market Restraints:

High Capital Requirement for Warehouse Leasing

Lack of Control on Facility Provided because of leasing



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Storage and Warehouse Leasing Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.



