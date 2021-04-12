Storage Facilities in Savoy, TX Near to Denison, Melissa, and Sherman Including Self-Storage, Covered RV Storage, and Boat Storage

Savoy, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2021 -- There are many considerations when looking to rent a self-storage unit. Whether the storage space is needed for a short time or an extended period, at short notice, or with lots of time to plan ahead, easy access is one of the factors to be considered. Hwy 56 Storage Ranch has opened Phase 1 of its storage facilities with units now available for rent. For RV storage near Melissa, TX, Denison, Bonham, Bells, and Sherman, the Savoy storage facilities offer 24-hour gate access with personalized passcodes operating quickly and efficiently. Storage units are available in different sizes, from smaller10' x 5' or 10' x 10' units providing 50 square feet and one hundred square feet of storage space respectively to 12.5' x 48' units, perfect for the indoor storage of large RVs or boats. 110v charging outlets are available in some of the units.



Convenience is key with drive-up access minimizing the time taken and energy required to move possessions in and out of storage. Online reservations and bill payment also streamline the rental process, although there is always someone on hand from the team to answer any questions or help assess which unit would be the most suitable. The on-site resident manager patrols the facility, and security is further bolstered by perimeter security fencing, 24/7 video recordings and cameras, as well as lighting to keep the area well illuminated.



Furniture storage units near Savoy, Texas, can be rented to bridge the gap when closing dates are shifted when moving house, or to buy some time to decide what to keep in the long term when downsizing from a large home to a smaller property. Another reason to put furniture and household belongings in to storage is to keep them safe and secure during a home renovation project. Not only will the furniture be covered and secure, but space will also be freed around the home so the renovation project with be less stressful and not require the constant shifting of heavy items between rooms, perhaps ultimately leading to a shorter project with simpler logistics.



Determining how much space will be required can seem daunting at first, so the storage calculator on the Hwy 56 Storage Ranch website breaks down the typical dimensions of some common household and business equipment. The team is available to help with any questions to make sure the unit size chosen is the best fit and the best value for money.



About Hwy 56 Storage Ranch

Locally owned, Hwy 56 Storage Ranch is conveniently located only 3 miles East of Savoy, TX on TX-56 E, providing RV, Boat, Car & Self-Storage. Phase I is NOW OPEN with 41,000 sq. ft. storage space available. Providing storage units in Savoy, TX, the site is also ideally situated for McKinney RV storage, self-storage near Bonham, TX, storage facilities near Sherman, TX, furniture storage, boat storage, car storage in Savoy, camper van storage, and is only 70 miles from Dallas for those looking for RV storage near Dallas, TX. Renting storage space is simple to do online, and a tour of the self-storage units near Denison, TX can be scheduled.



Savoy, TX Self- Storage Contact Details:



Online: https://www.hwy56storageranch.com/

Location: 8280 TX-56, Savoy, TX 75479

Phone: 903.449.4480

Office Hours: Mon-Sun 12:00pm - 4:00pm

Access to the Hwy 56 Storage Ranch site: 24/7