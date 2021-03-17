Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Storage Management Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Storage Management Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Storage Management Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share.



Major Players in This Report Include: AppDynamics (United States), CA Technologies (United States), Dell (United States), eG Innovations, Inc. (United States), Hewlett-Packard (United States), Hitachi Vantara Corporation (United States), Huawei Technologies (China), IBM (United States), Nagios Enterprises, LLC (United States), NortonLifeLock Inc. (United States), Oracle (United States), Paessler AG (Germany), Power Admin LLCÂ (United States), SevOne (United States), SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC (United States), Zoho Corp (India)



The global storage management software market is expected to grow at a healthy pace during the forecast period, according to the AMA study. Rising demand from the sectors such as logistics, retail, e-commerce, & manufacturing owing to increasing automation & expansion across the world are expected to be some of the major factors aiding into the growth for the market. However, the market is expected to witness a slight decline in the growth during the next few year but it is again expected to rise with a healthy pace after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.



Storage Management Software Market Segmentation: by Application (Data Protection & Recovery, Storage & Device Management, Storage Replication, Storage Virtualization, Software Defined Storage, Storage Infrastructure Software, Others), End Users (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Platform (Windows, IOS, Android, Others), Industry Verticals (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government, Retail & E-commerce, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing, Others), Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud Based)



Market Trend:

- Increasing Adoption of Artificial Intelligence in Storage Management Solutions



Market Drivers:

- Growing Expansion of Logistics Industry

- Growth in the Retail & E-Commerce Sector

- Rising Demand from the Manufacturing Sector



Challenges:

- Reduced Sales Due to Lock-down of Cities & Enterprises which has Led the Storage Centres to Stop all the Ongoing Operations & Shut Down the Company for an Ambiguous Period of Time to Avoid the Spread of COVID-19



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Storage Management Software Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Storage Management Software market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Storage Management Software Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Algorithm Trading

Chapter 4: Presenting the Storage Management Software Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Storage Management Software market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

finally, Storage Management Software Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.



Data Sources & Methodology:

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Storage Management Software Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



Analytical Market Highlights & Approach:

Report provides the rigorously studied and evaluated data of the top industry players and their scope in the market by means of several analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porters five forces analysis, feasibility study, SWOT analysis, and ROI analysis have been practiced reviewing the growth of the key players operating in the market.



