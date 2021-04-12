Storage Resource Management Tool Market Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2021 -- Global Storage Resource Management Tool Market: Introduction



A storage resource management tool enables real-time and historical information for storage infrastructure with regards to capacity and performance, problem determination, device management, and configuration planning and change management. It helps the storage administrator to automate data backup, data recovery, and SAN performance analysis. The tool helps in visualizing relationships and topologies from application to storage array, analyzing health, configurations and capacity growth, and optimize capacity of the storage.



Global Storage Resource Management Tool Market – Dynamics



Rising Volume of Data Driving Growth of the Storage Resource Management Tool Market



The volume of data across the globe is growing at approximately 100% CAGR and it is expected that this growth will continue for at least the next five years. Rising adoption of smart devices and automation within the enterprise workflow has resulted in the exponential growth of data. Demand for storage resource management tools is likely to increase in the upcoming years to manage such a high volume of data.



Lack of Transparency within Cloud-based Storage



Within the increasing adoption of cloud-based storage, the lack of transparency and privacy within the cloud-based service is hindering the growth of the market. The skepticism with regards to cloud-based storage and computing is always high. Third party involvement in the cloud services or shared services is hampering the growth of the market.



North America to Dominate the Global Storage Resource Management Tool Market



In terms of region, the global storage resource management tool market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the storage resource management tool market during the forecast period due to large volume of data being generated in the region compared to other regions. On the other hand, by the end of year 2030, Asia Pacific is expected to lead the market as the adoption of internet technologies and volume of data is growing at the highest CAGR in this region.



COVID-19 Impact on the Global Storage Resource Management Tool Market



The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to positively impact the global storage resource management tool market. The volume of data has also increased due to the adoption of remote working and increased adoption of BYOD for office work. The need for storage resource management tools has increased to manage the high volume of data.