Storage Resource Management Tool Market Next Big Thing : Major Giants Honeywell, Phonak, IBM

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/28/2021 -- Latest business intelligence report released on Global Storage Resource Management Tool Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Storage Resource Management Tool market outlook.



List of Key Players Profiled in the study includes market overview, business strategies, financials, Development activities, Market Share and SWOT analysis:

Etymotic Research (United States), Honeywell (United States), Phonak (Switzerland), Dell EMC (United States), IBM (United States), NetApp (United States), Huawei Technologies (China), Hewlett-Packard (United States), Hitachi Data Systems (United States), Symantec (United States), CA Technologies (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States) and SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC (United States)



Download Free Sample PDF Brochure (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/177111-global-storage-resource-management-tool-market



Brief Overview on Storage Resource Management Tool:

Storage resource management (SRM) is the process of efficiently exploiting a storage area network (SAN). SRM classifies unused or underutilized storage and out-of-date data for transfer to less expensive media alternatives and streamlines the forecast of future storage requirements. Data storage media and management costs are on the rise, due to data's steady rate of annual growth (50-100 percent). As a result, organizations are now pursuing automated and more effective SRM solutions. SRM also facilitates the management of network development, configuration, events, policies, quotas and storage media. This improves efficiency, as manual configuration tasks are time-consuming for network administrators (NA).



Influencing Market Trend

- Organizations Are Investing Major Proportion of Their Budget in Their ICT Spending Due to Increasing Data at A Higher Pace



Market Drivers

- Organizations Are Now Seeking Automated and More Effective SRM Solutions

- Rising Demand for Storage Virtualization are Guiding the Storage Resource Management Tools



Opportunities

- Increasing Demand for Cost Efficient Data Management and a Secure Storage Infrastructure



Challenges

- Increasingly Distributed and Complex Systems



Segmentation of the Global Storage Resource Management Tool Market:

by Application (Data protection and recovery, Storage and device management, Storage replication, Archiving, Storage virtualization, Others), End-User Industry (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Logistics & Transportation, Hospitality, Healthcare, Others), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Software/Service Type (Software (Cloud, On-premise), Services (Professional, Managed))



Pandemic offer for our clients: Purchase this Report now by availing up to 10-35% Discount on various License Type along with free consultation. Limited period offer.



Share your budget and Get Exclusive Discount @: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/request-discount/177111-global-storage-resource-management-tool-market



Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

- MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data – 2016-2020

The base year for estimation – 2020

Recent Estimated Year – 2021

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]



Browse Full in-depth TOC @: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/177111-global-storage-resource-management-tool-market



Summarized Extracts from TOC of Global Storage Resource Management Tool Market Study

Chapter 1: Exclusive Summary of the Storage Resource Management Tool market

Chapter 2: Objective of Study and Research Scope the Storage Resource Management Tool market

Chapter 3: Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis

Chapter 4: Market Segmentation by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2026

Chapter 5: Decision Framework

Chapter 6: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Buy Full Copy Storage Resource Management Tool Market – 2021 Edition @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/buy-now?format=1&report=177111