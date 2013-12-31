Storage Sheds Outlet Announces Its Collection of Storage Sheds for Sale

Mount Pleasant, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2013 -- Storage Sheds Outlet, one of the leading suppliers of outdoor structures, has now announced its collection of storage sheds for sale – including a hefty discount on Lifetime Premium Plastic Storage Sheds with Large Skylights. Originally priced at $1,169, this plastic storage building shed is now available for only $989.90.



This storage space acts as a beautiful extension to one’s lawn or garden, while keeping all your necessary tools safely in one secure place – be it grass cutting tools, flower pots, brooms, and others. All the storage sheds available at Storage Sheds Outlet have heavy duty storage and they require no maintenance at all –features also possessed by the Lifetime storage sheds.



A spokesperson, Jason Guerrettaz, CEO of United Commerce Group, owner of StorageShedsOutlet.com further explains the features of this product. He states: “This attractive plastic shed has two large skylights (22"x14"), three smaller skylights and a shatter-proof, polycarbonate window that provides ample natural lighting inside this storage and garden shed.”



He adds, “The product also features two screened UV protected vents, constructed with double-wall, high-density polyethylene; as well as a slip resistant floor, two heavy duty steel trusses for additional roof support, and high-arched lockable doors that enhance both the shed's durability and flexibility.”



The item number of the Lifetime Premium Plastic Storage Sheds is 60015 and can be purchased via Storage Sheds Outlet’s safe and secure official online store. Customers can expect the orders to arrive within one to three weeks from the time the order is placed. The product is also available with attractive manufacturing warranties.



Customers can also browse Storage Sheds Outlet for the other range of storage sheds accessories it offers. They include: Garden, Vinyl, Wood, and Metal Garden Shed Storage.



About Storage Sheds Outlet- A Division of United Commerce Group, Inc.

StorageShedsOutlet.com is a market leader in the provision of a number of outdoor structures including Storage Sheds (garden, metal, plastic, vinyl and wood), Storage Buildings, Garages, Portable Buildings, Deck Boxes, Greenhouses, Outdoor Canopies, Outdoor Shelters, Carports, Utility Sheds, Patio Accessories, Shed Accessories, Solar Lighting and Firewood Storage. This company will continue to expand by increasing its product offerings and categories. Its primary goal is to ensure a positive customer service relationship and to ensure the very best prices in this sector.



For more information, please visit http://www.storageshedsoutlet.com.