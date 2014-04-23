Storage Sheds Outlet Now Presents a High Utility Range of Hard-Wearing Metal Garden Sheds

Mount Pleasant, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Storage Sheds Outlet, a well-known online destination for superlative outdoor storage solutions, is now presenting a high utility range of hard-wearing Metal Garden Sheds. These products have been fabricated from the finest quality metals and, therefore, have a strong and robust structure and deliver long-lasting usage. The metal shades are offered with anchor kits, ramp, and other equipment to facilitate easy assembling, installation and use.



Every metal garden shed for storage is valued for being spacious with vast head room and also for having an abrasion, corrosion-proof and weather resistant structure. These are also widely used for enhancing gardening, warehouse and workshop space. With a view to meet different client requirements, Storage Sheds Outlet provides the metal sheds in varied dimensions in terms of sizes and shapes.



The company’s assortment of outdoor sheds also includes Vinyl Sheds, Wood sheds, Gazebos, Carports and many advanced storage shed accessories. They also give customers a low price promise, elaborating, a spokesperson, Jason Guerrettaz, CEO of United Commerce Group, owner of StorageShedsOutlet.com stated, “We pride ourselves on not only the most efficient and courteous customer service staff and a simple, easiest-to-use web site, but also providing the lowest price to you, our valued customer. To prove this, we offer you a 100% Low Price Guarantee on any product purchased. If you find the identical, new product advertised for less anywhere, we will give you 100% of the difference.”



About Storage Sheds Outlet- A Division of United Commerce Group, Inc.

StorageShedsOutlet.com is a market leader in the provision of a number of outdoor structures including Storage Sheds (garden, metal, plastic, vinyl and wood), Storage Buildings, Garages, Portable Buildings, Deck Boxes, Greenhouses, Outdoor Canopies, Outdoor Shelters, Carports, Utility Sheds, Patio Accessories, Shed Accessories, Solar Lighting and Firewood Storage. This company will continue to expand by increasing its product offerings and categories. Its primary goal is to ensure a positive customer service relationship and to ensure the very best prices in this sector.



For more information, please visit http://www.storageshedsoutlet.com.