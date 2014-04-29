Storage Sheds Outlet Offers Affordable Greenhouses for Enhancing Gardening Experience

Mount Pleasant, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- Storage Sheds Outlet offers an affordable range of Greenhouses that truly enhance the gardening experience. In addition, they provide an abundance of natural light for plants and flowers. These attractive and well-designed greenhouses are coupled with a storage capacity that creates a unique and welcoming "go-to" destination in any backyard.



With these incredible greenhouses, the company also offers greenhouse accessories that are specifically designed, and the installation is simple and takes under two hours to assemble. From their huge stock of accessories, Monticello is primarily made in the USA with a 4ft extension kit which includes a 2ft x 2ft roof vent with automatic opener and gutters. Their experienced professionals suggest to customers that before they order an extension kit, make sure the color matches their existing greenhouse.



The company is renowned for offering products of top-notch quality and among them, the plastic storage buildings sheds are of the finest quality. A spokesperson from the Storage Sheds Outlet, Jason Guerrettaz, CEO of United Commerce Group, owner of StorageShedsOutlet.com stated, “Plastic storage sheds are maintenance-free sheds that are designed with heavy duty storage in mind. Amenities include expansive double doors, shelving, air vents to ensure proper air flow and skid resistant flooring. Constructed from high density polyethylene plastic and steel reinforcements, Lifetime plastic storage sheds can provide you with a safe, secure and attractive backyard shed for your storage needs.”



Now it is simpler to organize outdoor equipment and tools by creating more space with a new storage shed from Storage Sheds Outlet. Great deals are available at outlet prices, as well as free shipping on all storage sheds.



About Storage Sheds Outlet

A Division of United Commerce Group, Inc.



StorageShedsOutlet.com is a market leader in the provision of a number of outdoor structures including Storage Sheds (garden, metal, plastic, vinyl and wood), Storage Buildings, Garages, Portable Buildings, Deck Boxes, Greenhouses, Outdoor Canopies, Outdoor Shelters, Carports, Utility Sheds, Patio Accessories, Shed Accessories, Solar Lighting and Firewood Storage. This company will continue to expand by increasing its product offerings and categories. Its primary goal is to ensure a positive customer service relationship and to ensure the very best prices in this sector.



For more information, please visit http://www.storageshedsoutlet.com.