The Most Attractive Discounts on Shed Accessories Now Available at Storage Shed Outlet

Mount Pleasant, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- This festive season, enjoy attractive discounts at Storage Shed Outlet on its shed accessories collection – including the most sought-after Trash & Recycling Storage Shed. Originally priced at $479, the online shed store is now offering this product for only $424. The item is manufactured by Leisure Season – one of the leading home and gardening products company.



Made with the hard and durable Cypress wood, the Trash & Recycling Storage Shed is a natural resistor to pests, rot, erosion and fungus – ensuring a healthy environment around its space. Jason Guerrettaz, CEO of United Commerce Group, the owner of StorageShedsOutlet.com further states, “The tongue and groove construction that comes with this Leisure Season's product is fun and easy to assemble, and rain water will not get inside the storage shed.”



The spokesperson also elaborates on its features and adds, “A light brown stain and protective coating is applied to all wood for ensuring the best defense against external particles. The product also features pneumatic hinges for one hand operation.”



Customers can simply place their order on StorageShedsOutlet.com – the store's safe and secure official website. The store, in turn, guarantees to deliver the product within one to three weeks from the time the order is placed – ensuring the best shopping experience for its customers.



Apart from shed accessories, customers can also browse the store's website to look for some of the most beautifully designed greenhouses, garden sheds, plastic sheds, and many other kinds of storage buildings – all ready to be delivered.



About Storage Sheds Outlet- A Division of United Commerce Group, Inc.

StorageShedsOutlet.com is a market leader in the provision of a number of outdoor structures, including Storage Sheds (garden, metal, plastic, vinyl and wood), Storage Buildings, Deck Boxes, Greenhouses, Outdoor Canopies, Outdoor Shelters, Carports, Utility Sheds, Patio Accessories, Shed Accessories, Solar Lighting and Firewood Storage. This company will continue to expand by increasing its product offerings and categories. Our primary goals are to provide a positive customer service relationship and to ensure the very best prices in this sector.



For more information visit http://www.storageshedsoutlet.com.