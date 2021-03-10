Storage Units in Savoy, TX Are Newly Opened at Hwy 56 Storage Ranch Including Self-Storage, RV Storage, and Boat Storage

Savoy, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2021 -- Phase I of the grand opening of Hwy Storage Ranch launched with 41,000 sq. ft, of storage space available for self-storage and vehicle storage. With a range of unit sizes, the newly opened storage facility is conveniently located near the local Texas cities of Denison, Ravenna, Bonham, Leonard, Melissa, Sherman, McKinney, and is about 70 miles from Dallas. Convenience has been a prime consideration when designing the secure Savoy storage facility, with 24/7 access via a personal code that is assigned when the lease is signed. Drive-up access is also available to make loading and unloading a simpler and safer task. 30' driveways allow drive-up access right to the unit.



Phase II of the Hwy 56 Storage Ranch is currently under construction and will see the introduction of climate-controlled storage units later in the Spring of 2021.



Security is always paramount and Hwy 56 Storage Ranch has several features which include surveillance cameras, a resident manager, gated access, and fencing. Routine patrols around the facility further enhance the security, as does lighting within the enclosure.



Logistics are simplified by managing reservations and the payment of bills online, a quick and easy process. With friendly staff on hand to help advise which units would be the best fit for a client, there is also a size guide on the website to help estimate the size of the unit which might be required. For instance, a king-size bed requires approximately 70 cubic feet, whereas a single bed requires only 40 cubic feet. Use the storage calculator to add up various household items from the kitchen, the living room, the dining room, the bedrooms, and outdoors. Outside of the needs of storing household goods, there is also a tab to help quantify the space needed for office equipment such as cabinets, bookcases, tables, chairs, partitions, and desks. It prompts for the extra details that can easily be overlooked. If tables or chairs can be stacked or folded, they will require less space overall so a smaller unit may be suitable.



Special opening offers for self-storage and vehicle storage including RV storage near Savoy, TX, are currently advertised on the website which can be found at https://www.hwy56storageranch.com/



About Hwy 56 Storage Ranch in Savoy, TX

Locally owned, Hwy 56 Storage Ranch is conveniently located only 3 miles East of Savoy, TX on TX-56 E, providing RV, Boat, Car & Self-Storage. Phase I is NOW OPEN with 41,000 sq. ft. storage space available. Providing storage units in Savoy, TX, the site is also ideally situated for McKinney RV storage, self-storage near Bonham, TX, furniture storage, boat storage, car storage in Savoy, camper van storage, and is only 70 miles from Dallas for those looking for RV storage near Dallas, TX. Renting storage space is simple to do online, and a tour of the self-storage units near Savoy can be scheduled.



Savoy, TX Self- Storage Contact Details:



Online: https://www.hwy56storageranch.com/

Location: 8280 TX-56, Savoy, TX 75479

Phone: 903.449.4480

Office Hours: Mon-Sun 12:00pm - 4:00pm

Access to the Hwy 56 Storage Ranch site: 24/7