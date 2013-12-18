York, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- Investment Real Estate (IRE) announces the availability of Leesport Self Storage located at 81 Ashley Way in Leesport, Pennsylvania. The facility opened in 2005. It sits on 3.68 acres of land zoned for IC-Industrial/Commercial use. Public water and sewer connects to the property.



The facility offers a number of climate controlled storage units which run on HVAC units powered by propane. There are 315 single story self-storage units, of which 38 offer climate controlled conditions. The total square footage of the property is 40,825 GSF and 39,115 NRSF. The property already has a single RV parking space with room to develop at least 3 more. The office and storage occupy 15 buildings with the rental office taking up 635 sq ft. The office is located in the climate controlled building at the front of the property.



Leesport Self Storage has surveillance cameras, is fully paved and fenced, with a customer access via keypad entry at an electronic gate.



Leesport Self Storage is in premier condition with pride of ownership showing throughout.



About Investment Real Estate

Since our inception in 1998, Investment Real Estate, LLC has specialized solely in the self storage industry, including Brokerage, Construction, Management and Development. We travel thousands of miles each year, meeting and getting to know clients in the markets we serve, networking at various industry associations and functions, while developing our reputation as the go-to source for information in the self storage industry. We are the #1 Broker of Self Storage in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast States. For more information, please visit http://www.irellc.com/.



CONTACT

To learn more, please contact:

Jess Dubbs

Director of Marketing

10 Bentzel Mill Road

York, PA 17404

P: 717-779-0804

F: 717-779-0815

E: jdubbs@irellc.com