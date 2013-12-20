York, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- Investment Real Estate Construction, LLC (IREC) announces the renovation of the 140 Mini Storage facility outside of Baltimore, MD in Finksburg. Finksburg is located in Carroll County, MD. The property is located at 3240 Old Westminster Pike in Finksburg, sitting off Baltimore Blvd three miles west of Interstate 795.



Not only did IRE broker the sale of 140 Mini Storage, but the new owner hired IRE's management division (Investment Real Estate Management) to take over property management at the facility and contracted with IREC (Investment Real Estate Construction) for the renovation project.



When IRE facilitated the prior sale of the property, 140 Mini Storage was dilapidated in appearance and in much need of repair. The buildings on the property had a large number of broken storage unit doors, which were either damaged, non-operational or both, leaving those units empty and unrentable. The grounds were overrun by weeds and had poor landscaping throughout. The office, porch and stairs were in need of major repairs as well.



The renovations were completed in October of this year, making every self storage unit rentable and giving a facelift to the entire property.



Below are some project highlights:

Total Renovated Area: 24,475 sq ft

Start date: 8/2013

Completion date: 10/2013

Renovations Include:

Landscaping upgrades

Replaced 327 roll-up doors

Re-skinned all buildings

Installed bollards

Upgraded lighting



The facility includes 28,475 SF and 6 single story drive-up self storage buildings with 270 units plus 42 RV parking spaces. It is paved and fully fenced with surveillance cameras and onsite rental office. Entry is provided with a keypad code at gate.



ABOUT INVESTMENT REAL ESTATE, LLC

Since our inception in 1998, Investment Real Estate, LLC has specialized solely in the self storage industry, including Brokerage, Construction, Management and Development. We travel thousands of miles each year, meeting and getting to know clients in the markets we serve, networking at various industry associations and functions, while developing our reputation as the go-to source for information in the self storage industry. We are the #1 Broker of Self Storage in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast States. For more information, please visit http://www.irellc.com/.



CONTACT

To learn more, please contact:

Jess Dubbs

Director of Marketing

10 Bentzel Mill Road

York, PA 17404

P: 717-779-0804

F: 717-779-0815

E: jdubbs@irellc.com