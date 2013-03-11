Storage.com Makes Finding and Securing Storage Easier Than Ever Across the United States

Salt Lake City, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- Amidst the economic downturn many individuals have been forced to downsize their living space to be able to better afford the rent. Unfortunately that often means that many important, expensive or sentimental items can no longer be fitted into the new space. Businesses offering cheap, secure storage space for excess items have burgeoned over the last few years, and the sheer number of services available has made it hard for consumers to approach this relatively new market. Storage.com streamlines the whole process, allowing individuals to leverage the power of the largest storage database available online to find storage facilities and reserve space online through one easy to use portal.



Storage.com has the information for over 2,500 storage units all across America, and offers easy listing for new storage facilities to add their details. The system works on behalf of both parties, making it easier for individuals to find businesses and businesses to be found. The online reservation service also ensures that business isn’t lost by having to follow up leads manually; instead individuals can find a satisfactory location and book there and then.



The site allows users to simply enter their zip-code, city or state before ranking results by match and distance. They also provide an interactive storage guide to help individuals understand their requirements before booking space.



A spokesperson for Storage.com explained, “We are aware that in the modern era, people have extraordinary needs and very little time in which to fulfill them. Our site is an aggregation website and tool that makes finding and booking storage easy, lifting a huge weight from off the shoulders of people who, by needing storage, will likely have much bigger and more important matters to deal with in their lives. The site is designed to be clean and easy to use, providing advantages for both the businesses we list and the users who find them.”



About Storage

Storage.com is a self-storage aggregation website and tool owned by Self Storage Co, LLC, and founded in 2010. As a network partner of USStoragesearch, Storage.com provides information on the largest available variety of self-storage facilities and allows for online reservations through the website. Prospective self-storage customers, using the Storage.com website, benefit from a simple and unbiased online shopping and comparison experience that is secure and easy to use. For information, please visit: http://www.storage.com/